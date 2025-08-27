Illini now

Top Three Illinois Football Position Units for 2025: Ranked and Revealed

The Illini have talent and experience up and down the roster on both sides of the ball, but which units are the best?

Jackson Langendorf

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) and defensive back Miles Scott (10) celebrate after an interception in the end zone against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) and defensive back Miles Scott (10) celebrate after an interception in the end zone against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The same word comes up over and over when it comes to the Illinois football program heading into 2025: experience. Quarterback Luke Altmyer is a fifth-year senior. The offensive line retains all five starters. The defensive line was revamped with veteran transfers. The Illini secondary is chock-full of talented players with loads of college game-day reps.

But which position groups stand out above the rest? Let's take a close look at that question as we rank the Illini's top three position groups.

No. 3: Quarterback

Luke Altmye
Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

This one was a toss-up between quarterback and running back. With Kaden Feagin coming off a significant injury, the edge went to the QB spot – a position led by a pair of proven, steady operators in Luke Altmyer and Ethan Hampton.

Although Altmyer isn’t a missile-throwing or turf-chewing prototype behind center, he is the pinnacle of efficiency and level-headedness. The Illini know exactly what they’re getting out of their quarterback – and he more than gets the job done. At the backup position, Hampton brings leadership and more of our word of the day: experience.

No. 2: Linebacker

Dylan Rosie
Aug 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Dylan Rosiek (28) reacts to a fumble recovery during the second half against the Easter Illinois Panthers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Star power? We give you Gabe Jacas (not to mention Dylan Rosiek). Depth? How aboutLeon Lowery Jr., Kenenna Odeluga, Alec Bryant, Joe Barna and Malachi Hood, to name a few. 

On the outside, the Illini have a deep arsenal of weapons. Whether it's Jacas simply overpowering a tackle or Lowery pursuing of a running back bouncing outside, Illinois’ OLB unit is, at the very least, solid against the run game – and it is potentially dominant in creating pass-rush pressure. 

On the inside, the Illini have a heady veteran in Rosiek leading the way, along with gritty and athletic presences in Hood and Odeluga. If they aren't all exactly interchangeable, there is plenty of overlap and a ton of flexibility to offer defensive coordinator Aaron Henry maximum options and depth.

DIG DEEPER. 2025 Illinois Football Projected Depth Chart. 2025 Illinois Football Projected Depth Chart. dark

No. 1: Defensive back

Matthew Baile
Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) reacts after a turnover against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Cornerback Xavier Scott, a consensus first-team All-Big Ten projected selection, headlines the Illini secondary, while ultra-experienced Miles Scott and 2024 leading tackler Matthew Bailey (94 tackles) offer both playmaking and peace of mind on the back end.

Meanwhile, corner Kaleb Patterson, who also has experience as a starter, appears poised to hold down the outside spot opposite Xavier Scott. If not, Henry may roll the dice with Torrie Cox Jr., who started eight games and snagged three interceptions in 2024. Moral of the story: The Illini simply can’t go wrong in the secondary.

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Football