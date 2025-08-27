Top Three Illinois Football Position Units for 2025: Ranked and Revealed
The same word comes up over and over when it comes to the Illinois football program heading into 2025: experience. Quarterback Luke Altmyer is a fifth-year senior. The offensive line retains all five starters. The defensive line was revamped with veteran transfers. The Illini secondary is chock-full of talented players with loads of college game-day reps.
But which position groups stand out above the rest? Let's take a close look at that question as we rank the Illini's top three position groups.
No. 3: Quarterback
This one was a toss-up between quarterback and running back. With Kaden Feagin coming off a significant injury, the edge went to the QB spot – a position led by a pair of proven, steady operators in Luke Altmyer and Ethan Hampton.
Although Altmyer isn’t a missile-throwing or turf-chewing prototype behind center, he is the pinnacle of efficiency and level-headedness. The Illini know exactly what they’re getting out of their quarterback – and he more than gets the job done. At the backup position, Hampton brings leadership and more of our word of the day: experience.
No. 2: Linebacker
Star power? We give you Gabe Jacas (not to mention Dylan Rosiek). Depth? How aboutLeon Lowery Jr., Kenenna Odeluga, Alec Bryant, Joe Barna and Malachi Hood, to name a few.
On the outside, the Illini have a deep arsenal of weapons. Whether it's Jacas simply overpowering a tackle or Lowery pursuing of a running back bouncing outside, Illinois’ OLB unit is, at the very least, solid against the run game – and it is potentially dominant in creating pass-rush pressure.
On the inside, the Illini have a heady veteran in Rosiek leading the way, along with gritty and athletic presences in Hood and Odeluga. If they aren't all exactly interchangeable, there is plenty of overlap and a ton of flexibility to offer defensive coordinator Aaron Henry maximum options and depth.
No. 1: Defensive back
Cornerback Xavier Scott, a consensus first-team All-Big Ten projected selection, headlines the Illini secondary, while ultra-experienced Miles Scott and 2024 leading tackler Matthew Bailey (94 tackles) offer both playmaking and peace of mind on the back end.
Meanwhile, corner Kaleb Patterson, who also has experience as a starter, appears poised to hold down the outside spot opposite Xavier Scott. If not, Henry may roll the dice with Torrie Cox Jr., who started eight games and snagged three interceptions in 2024. Moral of the story: The Illini simply can’t go wrong in the secondary.