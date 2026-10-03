What to Expect From Illinois Defense Without Bobby Hauck Calling Plays

Whether four games was enough time to determine whether Illinois and first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck were a fit no longer matters. Together, Hauck and Illini coach Bret Bielema decided after last week's to Ohio State to part ways. Ultimately, the union just didn't work out.

The Illini defense ranks 101st nationally in points allowed and looked significantly outmatched, and most notably, outcoached against the Buckeyes in a 42-19 mismatch in Columbus.

Do a lot of teams look outmatched against Ohio State? Absolutely. But, schematically speaking, Hauck and his crew behaved like a deer in the headlights against the Buckeyes. Illinois made few adjustments, especially against all-world receiver Jeremiah Smith. No matter whether Hauck's departure started as his idea or he felt coerced in some way, the OSU game was the flash point.

Things got so bad last week that Illinois had only nine players on the field in a pivotal moment. It's hard to say what the final straw was, and that certainly didn't help.

If you want to see the final nail in Bobby Hauck’s coffin, it was this play yesterday. Count the defenders.



Had a similar personnel mishap in the Duke game that created an offside. This one was even more egregious.



He flunked out of Football 101. pic.twitter.com/N4oWpqJtgB — The Field Pass (@TheFieldPass) September 27, 2026

But let's be honest: Illinois' defense has looked bad from the start of the season. And it's the main reason Illinois already has two losses.



So what should we expect from Illinois' defense on Saturday and moving forward?

What happens to Illinois' defense after Bobby Hauck's departure?

It's impossible to say for certain given that Bielema isn't telling the media much. He won't spill the beans on who will call plays when the Illini host Purdue on Saturday (3:15 p.m. CT, BTN) or what scheme the defense will run.

#Illini HC Bret Bielema on Saturday’s game against Purdue after DC Bobby Hauck’s departure:



“I think just the response of the staff has been really, really strong… Every day, I’ve just felt a little bit more confident… Our kids feel better, right, as the week has gone along.” pic.twitter.com/ssADtLIA6X — Noah Cowell (@cowell_noah) October 1, 2026

I don't blame him. It's a huge advantage for Bielema to keep that in house for the time being. All we can do, for now, is speculate.

Will Illinois stick with the 3-3-5?

I would hope Illinois adjusts its scheme, but it probably makes sense to stick with the 3-3-5, at least in the short term. Switching a base defensive scheme in the middle of a season is a huge challenge, and don't forget that Illinois ran a variation of the 3-3-5 under previous defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

However, if they choose to stick with Hauck's version, the Illini can still make plenty of modifications to it. One element that has nothing to do with the scheme, however, must improve.

Illinois' defensive communication has to get better

Communication is far and away the most important piece to the puzzle for Illinois' defense moving forward. Illini defenders frequently looked confused before the snap under Hauck, and it often showed in coverage, efforts to pressure the quarterback and pursuit angles.

The best way to improve communication and pre-snap readiness would be for the Illini to get the play call into the players sooner. Obviously, that's easier said than done when so many offenses are running no-huddle and hurry-up offense, but Illinois needs to make every effort to simplify things and reduce mistakes on that side of the ball.