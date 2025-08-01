Illinois Defensive Back Xavier Scott Named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List
Illinois senior defensive back Xavier Scott earned another major preseason accolade this week when he was named to the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award watch list, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
The Thorpe Award recognizes the top defensive back in college football and further solidifies Scott’s status as one of the nation’s elite defenders heading into the fall.
Established in 1986, the Thorpe Award is judged "based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character," according to the OSHOF. Thorpe was a three-time All-American college football player who famously was also an Olympic medalist and went on to play professional football and baseball (and, less famously, basketball as well).
Past winners of the prestigious Thorpe Award include Deion Sanders, Charles Woodson and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Scott now finds himself among 35 players across the country in the mix for the 2025 title.
A native of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Scott returns to Champaign as one of the most experienced and productive defensive backs in the Big Ten. In 2024, he started all 13 games and delivered a stat-stuffing season: 49 tackles, four interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and one sack. He led all Big Ten cornerbacks in snaps played (792) while also ranking in the conference's top five in both coverage and tackling grades, according to Pro Football Focus.
In a signature performance against Kansas, Scott recorded his first career pick-six and his first career two-interception game while also forcing a fumble to lead Illinois to a pivotal upset. For his efforts, he earned All-Big Ten first-team honors from the media and was named a Thorpe Award semifinalist.
Already listed on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and named to Athlon’s Preseason All-America fourth team, Scott enters his final college season as a cornerstone of Illinois’ defense.