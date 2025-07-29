Illini now

Illinois' Gabe Jacas, Xavier Scott Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The Illini are racking up preseason honors, with elite defenders Jacas and Scott being the latest to be recognized

Pranav Hegde

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Illinois football continued to earn national recognition this week as seniors Gabe Jacas and Xavier Scott were named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list, awarded annually to college football’s top defensive player. The duo’s inclusion highlights Illinois’ growing reputation for producing elite defenders and sets the stage for another impact season on that side of the ball in 2025.

Presented by the Football Writers Association of America, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy is one of the sport’s most prestigious defensive honors. Past recipients include college football legends such as Ndamukong Suh, Chase Young and Will Anderson Jr. – a group both Jacas and Scott will now aim to join as they enter their final seasons in Champaign.

Jacas earned All-Big Ten third team honors in 2024 after wreaking havoc on Big Ten blockers off the edge all season. He racked up 74 total tackles, 8.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles, ranking among the Big Ten leaders in multiple categories. A relentless pass rusher with elite closing speed, Jacas enters 2025 as the heartbeat of Illinois’ front seven and a potential first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft.

In the secondary, Scott emerged as one of the Big Ten’s most reliable defenders, earning first team All-Big Ten honors from the media and a Thorpe Award semifinalist nod. He started all 13 games in 2024 and recorded 49 tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups.

Although spots on preseason watch lists are no guarantee of end-of-season hardware, Jacas and Scott serve as a testament to Illinois football's ability to develop players (Jacas and Scott were both three-star recruits coming out of high school) who deliver on Saturdays and can later compete to play on Sundays.

Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

