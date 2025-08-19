Former Illini Chase Brown Scores Opening Touchdown on Monday Night Football

The #Bengals open camp in 23 days. I’m counting down with a daily observation:

In his last 8 games, Chase Brown averaged 116.25 scrimmage yards. That projects to 1,976 over 17 games (would have been #3 in NFL last year)

“I think he’s a Top 10 back in the league,” said Dan Pitcher pic.twitter.com/CRiiEZ3EzB