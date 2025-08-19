Former Illini Chase Brown Scores Opening Touchdown on Monday Night Football
The Cincinnati Bengals have a notorious reputation for getting off to slow starts since Joe Burrow arrived in 2020. And maybe one of the reasons why is because head coach Zac Taylor has elected to not play his starters during the preseason. But this year Taylor has changed his approach.
One player who has benefited from the development has been former Illinois running back Chase Brown. After taking over as Cincinnati's starter in Week 6 last season, Brown has sprinted forward without looking back. He got five carries on Monday and rushed for 22 yards – and even scored the first touchdown of the game.
The road from Champaign to Cincinnati
Brown has come a long way since his college days in Champaign – although not so far that Illini fans coudn't imagine his current scenario. A three-time All-Big Ten selection and a 2022 All-American, Brown ran for 3,206 yards and 18 touchdowns over his four college seasons. Drafted fairly low (fifth round) by the Bengals, he has been one of the best values of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown could be in store for a Pro Bowl season in 2025.
Brown has put himself firmly in the conversation of top-10 NFL running backs, and so far he is justifying that new status through the first two games of the preseason. Monday's numbers don't fully validate his value, but it is, after all, the preseason. Brown will get plenty more touches during the regular season. More importantly, his speed, explosiveness and agility look just as good, if not even better, so far this year.
More Illinois alums to play on MNF
Brown was the only former Illini to find the end zone on Monday night, but he wasn't the only one who found his way into the box score. Third-year Commanders safety Quan Martin finished with a pair of tackles against the Bengals after he wasn't able to make a dent in the stat sheet last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Martin was a full-time starter for the first time in his career last year, and he appears to be a lock to hold down Washington's free safety again to start this season.