Illini DB Transfer Torrie Cox Played At Florida High School Power Known For Winning
Illinois transfer Torrie Cox talks with the swag of kid from Florida.
His first interview with the Illini media was proof of that. When asked about his abilities, here's what he confidently said.
"I feel I bring that dog," Cox said. "Every team I played on, we won."
He's right about that.
Last year he played a key role in Ohio defeating Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Before that, Cox won even more. A lot more.
He attended Chaminade-Madonna prep in Hollywood, Fla. While nearby St. Thomas Aquinas gets most of the attention, Chaminade is not far behind. The Lions have played in a state-record eight straight championship games, winning six. The school's NFL alumni includes three-time Pro Bowler Jon Beason.
So Cox knows about winning.
Last year he had 32 tackles and forced one fumble for Ohio before thinking he needed a change. He chose Illinois over UMass, Arizona and "a couple others" who had interest.
"It was done by the time i came to visit here," Cox said of Illinois. "Just looking at everything, my eyes got big."
Cox seems to have already fit in. He said teammates have welcomed him. The next step is competing for playing time this fall.
"It's been pretty easy because the guys around me," Cox said. "They've been with me step by step. Even when I leave the facility with classes and everything off the field, they've been with me every step of the way."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
