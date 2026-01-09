The transfer portal opened on Jan. 2 and doesn't close until Jan. 16, but if you thought the portal would slow down after an initial, college football-wide jailbreak, you thought wrong.



Just look at the traffic coming in and out of Champaign: Defensive tackle Angelo McCullom and wide receiver Alexander Capka-Jones are the most recent former Illinois players to hit the portal, bringing the Illini's outgoing total to 23. Don't be surprised if that number soon climbs north of 30.



Below is our breakdown of McCullom's and Capka-Jones' departures.

Angelo McCullom, defensive tackle

#Illini DL Angelo McCullom (@AngeloMcCullom) has entered the portal.



Big loss for a DL room that will have to now lean heavy on the portal to reload heading into next season. https://t.co/qiy1sKGFEW pic.twitter.com/48yxR7tGx6 — Carson Bounds (@CarsonBounds) January 8, 2026

McCullom, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound interior lineman, was someone the Illini coaching staff had high hopes for entering 2025, and he delivered with a productive season. A former three-star high school recruit, McCullom played in seven games as a true freshman and then began to flourish as a sophomore this past season: 19 tackles (three for losses), 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two quarterback hits in 12 games (including two starts).

McCullom may be ready for a full-on breakout in 2026 – just not for Illinois. It's a shame, too: He has good experience, two years of eligibility remaining, can line up at a few different spots on the line and provides an upfield push that few other Illini linemen consistently demonstrated last season.

Angelo McCullom has been one of the most underrated players this year and one of my favorites#illini x #MusicCityBowlpic.twitter.com/kyJ5r9myBr — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) December 31, 2025

Gabe Jacas was PUMPED after Angelo McCullom batted a ball down at the line for a third down stop.#Illini held the Terps to 1-for-7 on third downs in the first half. pic.twitter.com/QFuUltFWm9 — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 15, 2025

McCullom represents one of the bigger hits Illinois has taken among its transfer departures. Even if he didn't start as a junior, he was in line to play a lot in a rotational role (and be a key contributor on passing downs). But so much for that. As for who might replace him, the best guess for now a portal addition. But in case Illinois doesn't find a suitable transfer to replace McCullom, keep an eye on freshmen Isaiah White and Cameron Brooks.

Brooks didn't play in a single game this year, but he has the size to play nose tackle at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds. White played in the Illini's season opener against Western Illinois before redshirting, and he could very well battle with Brooks for the backup nose tackle job all year long. Either way, Illinois has some time to find McCullom's replacement – but it needs to find someone.

Alex Capka-Jones, wide receiver

Grad Transfer WR (Pending an extra year of eligibility) | DM for film! pic.twitter.com/Jz0zhPwyVL — Alex Capka-Jones (@alexcapkajones) January 8, 2026

Capka-Jones spent three years in Champaign but never found a prominent role with the Illini after dominating the junior college level at Moorpark College. Capka-Jones has at least one more season of eligibility left, and depending on his waiver situation, he could get an additional season on top of that one.

A native of Oak Park, California, Capka-Jones transferred to Illinois and redshirted in 2023 before catching two passes for 21 yards in two games in 2024. He played in a career-high nine games in 2025 but managed to catch just two passes for 31 yards.