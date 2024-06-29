Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Has Fortunate Problem Of Too Many Starter-Caliber Players
Illinois FIghting Illini coach Brad Underwood is a firm believer in there is never too much of a good thing.
In fact, he'd take more if he could. Instead, Underwood will have to settle for the stacked roster he has entering this college basketball season. The Illini added 10 new players, including two potential lottery picks in the 2025 NBA draft.
A problem finding playing time for everyone? No way.
"I'm not going to buy that you can have too much," Underwood said. "That's a cop out. People who say that are people who don't have it. We'll figure it out."
The Illini added the likes of Morez Johnson, Jason Jakstys and Will Riley from high school and Ben Humrichous (Evansville), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Tre White (Louisville), Carey Booth (Notre Dame), and Jake Davis (Mercer) from the transfer portal. Not to mention Kasparas Jakucionis and
Tomislav Ivsisic from Lithuania and Croatia.
Ivsisic and Riley are already on the radar of NBA teams because they are potential one-and-done players. Underwood thinks all 10 additions could wind up in the starting lineup at some point this season.
"We've spent a ton of time studying character, studying guys that we know fit what we're doing," Underwood said. "We've been very decisive, I think, trying not to waver on character, on talent and the specific needs of these guys. We do have versatility. We can play really big. You can see Ben play the three. You can see a smaller backcourt. You can see a lot of things happen."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
Twitter: @IlliniNow