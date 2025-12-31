Three Instant Observations From Illinois' Dramatic Win Over Tennessee

Sometimes you don't get all that you want – but you still get what you need.



That was the case for Illinois at Tuesday's Music City Bowl in Nashville, where the Illini muddled through early mistakes, nudged ahead on the scoreboard and survived a late surge by Tennessee when kicker David Olano knocked home a 29-yard field goal to win it 30-28 as time expired.

ILLINOIS GETS THE VICTORY VS. TENNESSEE IN AN ABSOLUTE THRILLER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CG9LV5fmfT — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2025

It was also the theme of an up-and-down season for Illinois (9-4), in which it underperformed too often to see its College Football Playoff hopes realized but nonetheless won nine games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history and cemented Bret Bielema as the school's first coach to win consecutive bowl games. With one of the best classes of incoming recruits the program has ever landed set to arrive in Champaign for next season, all signs are pointing in the right direction for the Illini.



Here are three more observations from Illinois' landmark win in Music City:

1. David Olano had a season for the ages

If Olano had somehow gotten stuck in his hotel bathroom and missed Tuesday's game, he had arguably done enough to be recognized as the owner of the best single season by a kicker in program history. Chase McLaughlin kicked a bunch of 50-yarders, and Peter Christofilakos set the high mark for field-goal percentage by an Illini (92.3 percent) – but on just 12 attempts. Olano came in having converted 17 of 20 field goals (85.0 percent), including a dramatic game winner at the gun to beat USC in Week 5.

David Olano walks it off for #Illinois in the Music City Bowl. pic.twitter.com/59K5xKTKH2 — Ben (@ben_some16) December 31, 2025

On Tuesday, Olano outdid himself. He was good on all three of his extra-point tries and all three field goal attempts – including the 29-yarder that split the uprights and sent the Illini home on a high they can ride for the next eight months. Olano ended 2025 at 20-for-23 on field goals (87.0 percent) and now owns the top career percentage on field goals (86.1) of any kicker to wear an Illinois uniform. With 193 career points, he'll have a chance to break Jason Reda's program record (267) in 2026.

2. The defense taketh away – but also giveth too much

Illinois' defense has taken a beating this season – both on and off the field – and Illinois on SI has been as tough as anyone on coordinator Aaron Henry's outfit. So let's start with this: The modern college game is built to promote scoring. The deck is stacked against defenses, and Illinois on Tuesday faced a Tennessee team (8-4) that came in scoring more than 40 points a game – and without its best pass rusher ( Gabe Jacas ) and its two best secondary performers ( Xavier Scott and Matthew Bailey ).

STRIP SACK TO THE HOUSE FOR ILLINOIS 😱🏠



Watch the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yNT0jeMygn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2025

That the Illini came up with three sacks and held the Vols to a touchdown in the first half was pretty remarkable, and then they got to quarterback Joey Aguilar again after the break to force a fumble that was recovered by Leon Lowery Jr. in the end zone. Keep in mind, this was a unit that endured a late-season stretch of five games in which it forced just one turnover. Kudos to that group.

But the reality is that Illinois was also chewed up along the way. Tennessee rumbled for 157 rushing yards – many of them after initial contact. Even Aguilar was laying wood on Illini defenders and consistently falling forward. Schemes don't fix that. Recruiting, technique sharpening and offseason weight-room work do. Tuesday was a step forward for Illinois' D. More will be necessary before next fall.

3. Luke Altmyer saved his best for last

The stars never quite aligned for Illinois to write the preferred final chapter of the Luke Altmyer Story in Champaign, but in the end, the player who will probably will be remembered as the most successful quarterback in program history was able to heave the Illini on his shoulders and will them across the finish line one last time.

Altmyer threw, he ran, he audibled and freelanced, making good decision after good decision and overcoming an early spate of Illinois penalties and the relentless churn of Tennessee's run game to push the Illini ahead on the scoreboard – and keep them there. The College Football Playoff had been the goal. Somteimes life ain't fair. But while it wasn't quite the final act Altmyer and the Illini had hoped for coming into the season, it was a fitting close to a brilliant career.