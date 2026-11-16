Let’s start with the good news for Illinois basketball: it shot 53.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep en route to 108 points vs. Sam Houston . That pushed its offensive efficiency to 125.6 in KenPom and allowed it to hold onto the No. 1 spot in that department (Florida, at 125.0, is hot on its heels).

Illinois’ defensive efficiency tanks in KenPom after too-close-for-comfort Sam Houston win

Now, for the unsavory news: the Illini surrendered 86 points – which, admittedly, was partially due to the pace – as Sam Houston shot 42.4 percent from deep and snagged 12 offensive rebounds. (The Bearkats did only shoot 42.5 percent from inside the arc, though.) As a result, Illinois’ defensive efficiency dipped all the way down to a season-low No. 32 in KenPom.

Overall, the Illini are No. 6 in the nation, per KenPom. For some perspective, though, among teams in the top 20, only Alabama (No. 39 defense) has a defensive unit rated worse than Illinois’.

And we’ve said it time and again: defense wins in March. The historical trends back it up. A top-10 defense is essentially a non-negotiable to win a national title.



Obviously, Brad Underwood’s club has more than enough time to get there – but it must improve sooner rather than later, especially with Duke looming.

Illinois basketball needs to figure out defensive communication ahead of Duke game

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Sam Houston Bearkats guard Aidan McDowell (11) drives the ball between Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) and guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From an analytical standpoint, the Illini may have all the time in the world. But from a winning-basketball-games-in-the-here-and-now standpoint, they have just a few days. They travel to Durham to face Duke on Tuesday.

And, unsurprisingly, the Blue Devils have a dynamite offense (ranks No. 3 in KenPom). It isn’t invincible, though. Michigan State put the handcuffs on Duke to the tune of a 33.3-percent night from the field and 24.1-percent night from deep (not to mention 13 turnovers) for the Blue Devils last Tuesday in Chicago.

Illinois has the size, length, and athletes to make life equally – if not even more – miserable for Duke. The only issue: it doesn’t have the communication, mental focus, team synergy, scheme, or discipline – at least not for 40 straight minutes. Admittedly, that may be a little harsh.

But, for now, Tom Izzo’s club is worlds ahead of the Illini on defense. It’s entirely impossible to expect any sort of Michigan State-esque performance from Illinois for a full game on that end.

Survival is the realistic hope for Tuesday night. The Illini need to get just enough stops and finish enough possessions – i.e. rebound the ball on defense – to give that high-powered offense an opportunity to push them to a victory.

So what does that look like? Talk, talk and then talk some more. At this juncture of the season, communication and effort are the only two things Illinois can truly control. Limiting scouting-report mistakes is also a must, but miscues in that facet are going to be inevitable with an abundance of inexperienced freshmen.

An encouraging sign: the Illini held Texas Tech to just 8-for-27 (29.6 percent) from the field in the second half of that loss . Can they come out with that level of intensity, attention-to-detail and urgency from the jump in Durham, though?

If – and that is a massive if – the answer is yes, the Blue Devils, who boast a far more balanced and explosive offense than the Red Raiders, are still going to get theirs. But against this Illinois offense, it very likely would not be enough.