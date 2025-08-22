Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Guard Josh Gesky
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior guard Josh Gesky. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Josh Gesky | Guard | Senior | No. 73
Hometown: Manteno, Illinois
High school: Manteno
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 335 pounds
Scouting report
Gesky is a powerful interior lineman whose career truly took off when he transitioned from right guard to left guard early in the 2024 season. The move unlocked his potential, allowing him to settle into a more natural position where his technique and athleticism could shine. At 335 pounds, he combines a massive frame with disciplined fundamentals, consistently moving defenders off the ball in the run game and anchoring in pass protection.
One of Gesky’s biggest advantages is the continuity he shares with his fellow linemen. As one of five returning starters, he benefits from established chemistry and communication across the front, empowering his unit to operate with cohesion and confidence. At his size, he isn't the most mobile of offensive linemen, but working inside, and between center Josh Kreutz and left tackle JC Davis, are big advantages.
Experience
Gesky arrived at Illinois as a three-star recruit (per 247Sports) and has been a steady presence through the highs and lows of the program. After redshirting his first year in Champaign, he made his debut in 2022, contributing primarily on special teams while continuing to develop his strength and technique. His persistence paid off in 2023, when he started the first five games of the season – the first two at right guard, before making the switch to the left side.
That breakthrough season was cut short by injury, temporarily halting his momentum and forcing a reset. Gesky responded with resilience, putting in the necessary work to get back to full strength and regain his spot on the line. In 2024, he started all 13 contests for the Illini and provided steady play week after week. His durability and consistency helped stabilize the offensive front and solidified him as an important contributor for the Illini up front.
Media highlights
What they're saying
"Josh Getsky, I bet you he'd be the first to tell you that he kind of got here and it was very big, overwhelming. I didn't know where it was going to end up. But to have him be a three-year starter now, and the growth that he has had as a football player – I really thought in spring ball he might've been our most improved player. I mean, he was good last year, but I just think he's been at a different level," coach Bret Bielema said of Gesky's spring.
2025 outlook
With all five starters returning, Gesky will help anchor an Illinois offensive line that boasts a level of continuity and cohesion rarely seen in today’s college game. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in each of the past two seasons, and if Bielema's assessment is accurate, the best may be yet to come. As the Illini look to build on their 10-win campaign, Gesky’s experience, technique and leadership will be one of the quiet advantages the offense benefits from week after week.