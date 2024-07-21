Illinois Freshman Phenom Will Riley Already Making Progress This Summer
Guard Will Riley is the most significant recruit in Illinois Fighting Illini basketball history in the past 20 years or so.
Riley is already impressing since arriving on campus earlier this month.
"He's been great," Antigua said. "I think he obviously has a high ceiling. Time will tell. He's got to continue to work like the rest of the guys."
The 6-foot-8, 180-pound Riley is spending most of the summer trying to bulk up. The Illini want him to add a few pounds before facing the physical play at the Division I level, especially in the Big Ten. Riley is considered a one-and-done prospect by most, so he needs to speed the physicality process.
Antigua said he is unsure how many years Riley will play for the Illini. He is a top 20 national recruit, with some NBA scouting services projecting him as a first-round pick in 2025.
"We don't determine that," Antigua said. "The staff doesn't determine that. Those GMs at the next level do determine that and there's a lot of rumors and speculation."
In the meantime, the Illini are set to enjoy Riley for however long he chooses to remain in college. He can play both backcourt positions and small forward.
It was just a great fit," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "I think in terms of what we were looking for, he's a very, very talented offensive player. He's a young man who scores at all three levels. I would say the definition of position-less is him. He's shown that he can be an elite playmaker, shooter off the bounce, finisher."
