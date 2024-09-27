Illinois Grad Taylor Rooks Enjoying Trash-Talking Element Of The Illini's 4-0 Start
Media personality Taylor Rooks is finally able to dish a little playful trash talk about her alma mater.
Rooks, who attended Illinois from 2010-14, is loving every minute of the Fighting Illini's 4-0 start this season. They play at No. 9 Penn State Saturday.
While working Thursday's broadcast for the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game, Rooks bragged about the Illini to a friend.
"It's so much fun," said Rooks, who holds a variety of roles at Turner Sports and Bleacher Report. "Whenever your team is good, you feel really great and confident talking about the program. Even yesterday at our Thursday night football game, a friend of mine, Amani, he played for the Cowboys. He's a corner. He was a basketball player at Penn State and the minute I saw him, I just said, `ILL."'
Rooks said she's attended a few Illini games in the past few years despite her busy schedule. He may make more if the Illini continue winning.
"I actually feel like we have a chance," Rooks said. "Knowing that your team is hitting on all cylinders, knowing the offense is good. I have faith in our quarterback. The defense looks good. I love coach Bielema. It gives you a pep in your step and you enjoy the trash-talking element."
Brooks is from the Atlanta suburbs but attended Illinois because both parents are graduates. She's also become a fan of Illini quarterback Luke Altymer.
Altmyer has yet to commit a turnover this season.
"He definitely took some heat for the Penn State game last year," Rooks said. "I think that coming out this weekend and really putting on a show would be huge. People have already bought into him this year. He's look really good. I like the confidence that he plays with. He's kind of emerging as a star."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
