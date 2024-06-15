Miami Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland Comes To The Defense Of Former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon
Former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon received a lot of support after he was found not guilty in a rape trial that ended Thursday.
He was backed by family, friends, teammates and coach Brad Underwood. A few professional athletes also wanted let Shannon know they were on his side.
Jevon Holland, a safety for the Miami Dolphins, suggested Shannon's accusers should face jail time. Holland took to X, formerly Twitter, to make his point.
"Put them lying (bleep) in jail!," Holland wrote.
Holland was a second-round pick out of Oregon in 2021. Last year he had 65 tackles and an interception.
Holland wasn't the only pro athlete to express their support of Shannon. LeBron James was among the first to let his feeling be known after the verdict. He, too, took to social media.
Here's what he wrote on X, ""To my Young Terrance Shannon Jr! Love and Salute you! Proud of you!! God is Good! The apologies should be 30X louder than the hate he got but we know how it goes. Anyways back to the regular scheduled program. Great days ahead!"
The whole ordeal is over now for Shannon. After serving a six-game suspension, he can turn his attention toward the NBA draft. He is expected to be chosen at some point in the first round of the draft in the coming weeks.
Before the season, he was projected as a lottery pick before the allegations surfaced.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com