3 Things That Lifted Illinois Women's Basketball in a Blowout Win

Illinois women's basketball (2-0) got off to a slow start in its season opener on Wednesday against Detroit Mercy, but that was far from the case on Saturday against Southern University. The Illini outscored the Jaguars 46-9 in the first half and went on to roll 99-28.

Complete team win pic.twitter.com/wrbj9EJii8 — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) November 7, 2026

And even though Illinois blew out Southern as expected, three things stood out in the win.

Illinois' defense was suffocating

The Illini defended well in their season opener, but on Saturday they were excellent on that side of the ball.



Illinois held Southern to three points in the first quarter and nine total points in the first half. And they got it done in nearly every way imaginable.

Overall, Illinois forced 21 turnovers, held Southern to nine total field goals on 17.4 percent shooting, and outrebounded the Jaguars 49-22.



If the Illini can make defense an identity, they'll be in a better position to pull out wins this season on the occasions when shots aren't falling and other areas of the game aren't going their way.

Aaliyah Guyton's big game off the bench

We tabbed Aaliyah Guyton in the preseason as someone who would be an important figure for the Illinois in 2026-27, and she is already proving why. Against Southern, Guyton finished with a team-high 12 points off the bench, made five of her nine field goals – including a pair of three-pointers – and also dished out three assists and grabbed two rebounds.

With all five starters returning from last season, someone is going to have to step up among the Illini reserves. The pick here (still) is Guyton. She can create off the dribble, knock down the open shot and guard multiple positions on the defensive end.

Cearah Parchment's hot start

In Illinois' season opener, Cearah Parchment was the Illini's best player. Against Detroit Mercy, she finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. On Saturday, Parchment was just as dominant.

Catch and shoot 👏 pic.twitter.com/De80a4zT6O — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) November 7, 2026

A sophomore forward with All-Big Ten potential, Parchment finished with 18 points and four rebounds, and was darned efficient, too. She went 7-for-9 from the field, including 4-for-6 on threes.

Parchment appears to be asserting herself as Illinois' best player, which could be a key development. Her size and three-level scoring ability make her a nightmare matchup, meaning that opponents have to compromise their defense to account for all the angles when stopping Parchment. That's what you're looking for in your go-to performer.

Next up

Illinois is off until next week, when the Illini host Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 15. Opening tip-off from the State Farm Center against SEMO will be at 2 p.m. CT, and the broadcast will be available on Big Ten Plus (B1G+).