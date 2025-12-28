Three Instant Observations From Illinois Women's Hoops Historic Win at Purdue

It's still uncertain whether Illinois women's basketball has been the beneficiary of some good luck or favorable scheduling, riding an early hot streak or is actually ahead of any reasonable growth timeline, but the Illini showed in Sunday's 83-73 win over Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, that they don't intend to wait around for the expectations of others to catch up.

With the win over the Boilermakers, the Illini (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) got off to the program's best-ever start, extended their current win streak to 10 games and ended a drought at Mackey Arena that had rendered them winless there since 2015. Berry Wallace led with 21 points, and Gretchen Dolan followed with 19 as the Illini shot a robust 47.3 percent from the floor. Even if Purdue (8-5, 0-2) is going through some relatively low moments, Illinois' triumph – not to mention the way it was pulled off – signal that there may be a new, and perhaps unexpected, threat to the crown in the Big Ten as soon as this season.



Here are three more instant observations from Illinois' win over Purdue:

1. Destiny Jackson is growing into a game-changer

Illinois point guard Destiny Jackson (2) drives on a Purdue defender in the Illini's 83-73 win over the Boilermakers on Sunday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. | University of Illinois

Destiny Jackson, Illinois' cornerstone offseason recruit, is widely considered to represent the future of the program. But arguably no one realized the future would arrive so soon.

Jackson has been a consistent spark for the Illini from the jump this season, taking the reins of the offense and starting every game. But she is also appears to be evolving in real time, and her ball-handling, downhill burst, vision and defense seemingly become greater assets with each passing game.

Whether throwing a cross-court dime to Maddie Webber for her third three of the opening frame, consistently scrambling over screens to lock up Purdue ball-handlers or even snagging loose offensive rebounds in key moments, Jackson was a constant source of energy and a fly in the ointment for the Boilermakers.

One second-quarter sequence was particularly telling. With the Illini suddenly in a rut, Jackson crossed over her defender, rocketed into the lane and split a pair of defenders with a leave-behind pass for Cearah Parchment that created an and-one. A moment later, Jackson blew up Purdue's final possession of the half by digging from the corner to tie up Kendall Puryear and neutralize her deep paint position. Jackson's nine points, three rebounds and four assists don't look like much – but the Illini don't arrive at this point without her in the driver's seat.

First road win at Purdue since 2015 for @IlliniWBB 83-73



Berry Wallace and Gretchen Dolan combined for 40 points #Illini pic.twitter.com/B3tNBqRges — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) December 28, 2025

2. Illinois still has messes to clean up

The Illini's youth and still-developing chemistry tend to show themselves in stretches here and there against better competition, and it has never been more exposed for all to see than it was in the second quarter Sunday. Illinois scuttled away a 28-18 first-quarter lead with sloppy, sped-up, mistake-laden play, coughing it up seven times in the frame – including some super-cringey unforced turnovers.

Shauna Green was incensed during a timeout, and when that reset didn't initially take hold, she could be seen shaking her head and screaming from the sideline: "Run offense!" Eventually, the Illini got back to it, and that's when they delivered the runs that would seal the game. But there remains work to be done in terms of execution, especially when the second unit hits the floor.

3. A secret weapon could make the Illini killer closers

OK, so it's no secret that Illinois is a damn fine free-throw shooting team. The Illini came into the game leading the nation in free-throw percentage (82.64), and they even managed to top that figure – on the road, in a venue that has treated them unkindly for more than a decade, mind you – by hitting 25 of 30 attempts (83.3 percent) from the line Sunday. Parchment alone shot 10-for-11 there.

4Q 0:32 | Illini 79, Purdue 69



Parchment at the line shooting 2 pic.twitter.com/lxE6qesouV — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) December 28, 2025

Less obvious is what a weapon it can be for Illinois. The Illini were a perfect 8-for-8 from the line in the second half, making clutch freebies even as Puryear loaded Purdue on her back in a frenzy of paint scoring to make a final desperate push. The three players most likely to have the ball in their hands at the end of games for Illinois are Jackson (83.0 percent on free throws for the season), Wallace (86.4) and Dolan (89.1) – all of whom excel getting downhill and creating contact. Late Illini leads, even against top contenders, are going to feel insurmountable – and usually will be.