Illinois Golf's Max Herendeen and Alum Nick Hardy Deliver in 3M Open First Round
Illinois men’s golf was represented on the national stage Thursday as rising junior Max Herendeen and alum Nick Hardy opened play at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. Both players gave solid accounts of themselves, all things considered, in their opening-round performances.
For Herendeen, the tournament marked a milestone: Thursday's first round at the TPC Twin Cities was his PGA Tour amateur debut. After a standout sophomore season at Illinois during which he earned All-America honors and helped lead the Illini to another NCAA Championship appearance (the program's third in a row and 16th in 18 years), Herendeen stepped into the spotlight Thursday with poise.
Teeing off in the afternoon wave, Herendeen carded a 1-over 72, showing flashes of maturity on a challenging course layout. He navigated the front nine with relative steadiness and managed to stay composed despite two bogeys on the back nine, which kept him from scoring under par. Although he finished the day outside the top of the leaderboard, his round was an encouraging preamble to a professional journey and a valuable learning experience.
Meanwhile, the veteran Hardy turned in a solid performance with a 4-under 67 in his opening round. The 2018 Big Ten champion showcased sharp ball-striking and a steady short game, finishing the day in a tie for 35th. Canada's Adam Svensson leads the field at 11-under going into Friday's second round.
Hardy will go off at 7:18 a.m. CT on Friday, while Herendeen will go off in the morning session's last group, at 8:57 a.m.