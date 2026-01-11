Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Narrow Win at Iowa
No. 16 Illinois walked into Iowa City's Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday morning and set the tone immediately, jumping out to a fast start that put No. 19 Iowa on its heels. From the opening possessions, the Illini’s defensive pressure dictated the flow of the game, fueling an early run that built a sizable lead and forced Iowa to chase from behind. Illinois was sharp, physical and connected on that end of the floor, turning defense into offense and quieting the building early.
The defensive effort was headlined by Illinois’ work against Iowa’s primary creator. Bennett Stirtz was held to 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting as he struggled to find clean looks or any consistent rhythm. Kylan Boswell was instrumental in that disruption, applying relentless ball pressure and forcing Stirtz into tough shots late in the clock. Iowa’s offense looked rushed for long stretches, and Illinois took advantage by controlling tempo and possessions.
Offensively, Illinois had balance and timely scoring. Andrej Stojakovic carried the Illini in the first half, scoring efficiently and confidently on his way to 17 points. His shot-making punished Iowa whenever it overcommitted defensively, and his ability to score off the bounce helped Illinois build its early cushion. When the Illini needed a bucket to steady things, Stojakovic usually delivered.
Iowa made its expected push in the second half, slowly chipping away at the lead and turning the game into a grinder late. The margin tightened, and what once looked comfortable became tense. Illinois, however, continued to find answers. Zvonimir Ivisic hit massive three-pointers during Iowa’s run, stretching the defense and halting momentum just as the Hawkeyes threatened to flip the game.
Down the stretch, Keaton Wagler played a steady closing role. Whether it was knocking down a timely shot, making the correct read, or simply managing the moment, Wagler had the answer when Illinois needed it most. The Illini didn’t fold, even as the game tightened late, and they executed well enough to close it out.
When the final buzzer sounded, Illinois escaped with a hard-earned 75-69 road win. It wasn’t always comfortable, but it was significant – a Quad 1 victory built on elite defense, toughness and composure. With momentum building and a lighter stretch ahead, it was the kind of win that sticks. And social media had plenty to say about it.
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.