Social Media Reacts to Three Former Illinois Players Earning NBA Opportunities

Illinois basketball added yet another segment to its growing NBA pipeline this week – and it was not an insignificant one.

Former Illini Keaton Wagler , Ben Humrichous and Kylan Boswell all earned NBA opportunities after helping lead Illinois through one of its best seasons in program history. Wagler was selected fifth overall in the NBA Draft, while Humrichous and Boswell signed Exhibit 10 contracts, extending the list of former players Illini coach Brad Underwood has helped guide into the professional ranks.

Wagler’s night was the headline – and for good reason. His selection with the fifth overall pick by the Clippers wasn't just a big moment for him; it was also a potentially program-defining moment for Illinois. Wagler arrived in Champaign as a relatively unknown recruit, so his rise to NBA lottery pick was predicted by absolutely no one. In June 2025, he was a freshman trying to prove himself in the Big Ten. A year later, Wagler was walking across the stage as one of the most valuable prospects in basketball.

Wagler gave Illinois a dynamic scoring threat, a confident shot-maker and the kind of freshman star who could change the makeup of a game. He now becomes one of the highest-drafted players in program history, adding another major recruiting and developmental win for Underwood and his staff.

Humrichous’ path to the NBA looked much different, but that actually makes it even easier to appreciate. Never the biggest name on the roster, he became a key piece because of his size, defensive effort, rebounding and willingness to fit into whatever role Illinois needed. An Exhibit 10 contract with the Brooklyn Nets gives him a chance to prove that those winning traits can carry over.

Boswell also gets his opportunity after becoming one of the steady veterans Illinois leaned on all season. His toughness, defensive pressure and leadership gave the Illini a reliable presence in the backcourt. He was the kind of guard who did not need to dominate the ball to impact winning, which is exactly why the Hornets signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal.

For Illinois, this is another reminder of where the program stands. The Illini are winning, developing pros and turning big seasons into bigger opportunities for their athletes.

And as expected, social media was buzzing over the three former Illini taking the next step. Whether it was Wagler going fifth overall or Humrichous and Boswell getting their NBA chances, Illinois fans had plenty of reason to celebrate another big night for the Orange and Blue.

Keaton Wagler goes fifth

Keaton Wagler is selected 5th overall by the @LAClippers in the 2026 NBA Draft!



Watch on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/2x7G7iLD1S — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2026

With the 5th pick of the NBA Draft the @LAClippers select Keaton Wagler!



The 2026 NBA Draft is LIVE on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/qABbuYG4Z5 — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2026

Keaton Wagler gave his first autograph after getting drafted to a Clippers fan in the crowd in Brooklyn ✍️💙 pic.twitter.com/YWVkzn3BHz — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 25, 2026

One of the best bargains in college basketball history

Keaton Wagler making $65K this past season has to be the best ROI in the NIL era ever #illini pic.twitter.com/vrP5rED4pY — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) June 25, 2026

What a recruiting pitch for Brad Underwood

Brad Underwood Player Development



- 261st ranked recruit —> Top 5 pick



- Multiple 1 & Done’s in the same class



- 2nd round pick —> $100 Mil contract



Anything is possible at Illinois https://t.co/8KjPlFGiZV — The BoardRoom-ic (@ILLBoardRoom) June 24, 2026

Also an Elite 8 and Final 4 in the last 3 years.. where are the "We need to move on from Brad Underwood" crowd. I-L-L 🔷🔶 https://t.co/n7ZVIXAEEv — Kevin Greenwood (@KevoVsKevin) June 24, 2026

As an Illini alum and fan, it was great to see Keaton Wagler go No. 5 after Ayo Dosunmu signed a 5 year deal? Illinois basketball has become a top program under Brad Underwood. I'm hoping Kylan Boswell gets picked tonight. pic.twitter.com/1XVqcWuoZd — Abe, The OG Bulls Fan (@Abe_OGBullsFan) June 24, 2026

Brad underwood developed 2 of the top 10 nba picks this season. — Illini77 (@Illini77ic) June 24, 2026

Brad Underwood recruited two Top 10 NBA Draft Picks. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) June 24, 2026

Wagler tops Kingston Flemings (again)

“Then [Kingston Flemings and Keaton Wagler] played. And suddenly [Wagler] made every shot.”



Watch the entirety of this video. I’m all the way in. https://t.co/RWzbNDkBRk — APHoops (@APH00PS) June 24, 2026

Keaton Wagler and Kingston Flemings competed head-to-head in a workout at the Clippers' facility last week with word circulating that Wagler emerged as the more impressive prospect in that setting, per @JakeLFischer.



(via https://t.co/RvxYYvj6sU) pic.twitter.com/D5NgM3qKcq — APHoops (@APH00PS) June 17, 2026

Go ahead: Doubt him again

Keaton Wagler getting the entire LAC front office fired — Palmer Calipari (@palmercalipari) June 24, 2026

am I missing something with the keaton wagler gas? https://t.co/kyYznQi11X — #KCFC 🇸🇳🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@MIK3MCDANIEL) March 26, 2026

I’m not gonna lie if you’re a Clippers fan and you wanna draft Keaton Wagler at 5 i seriously doubt your ability to recognize superstar talent — AMB🫀 (@AMBGotAura) June 21, 2026

Keaton Wagler is 6’6” and can barley dunk and just went 5th overall😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7lfGPOLsH9 — BIGMEM12 (@BIGMEM12) June 24, 2026

I’m telling you guys right now if we draft Keaton Wagler I’m off this app — AMB🫀 (@AMBGotAura) June 22, 2026

Kingston Flemings and Darius Acuff are 10x better players than Keaton Wagler and especially Mikel Brown and if you watched college basketball you would know that's true. — Random SEC (@therandomsec) June 24, 2026

I asked 10 NBA executives to rank these 5 guards. This is how it played out - with first-place votes in parentheses:



MIkel Brown Jr. (4)

Darius Acuff Jr. (2)

Braydon Burries (2)

Kingston Flemings (1)

Keaton Wagler (1) — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 21, 2026

Keaton Wagler seems like a talented kid who surprised everyone - including himself - with his shocking rise at Ill. Not sure his confidence will survive in the NBA, especially early on. Not sure he has as much "killer" in him as his dad just said. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 24, 2026

Ivica Zubac >>> Keaton Wagler — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) June 24, 2026

People like this keep talking about the Nets taking Mikel Brown Jr but don’t say a word about the Clippers taking Keaton Wagler ahead of both MBJ and Acuff 😭 https://t.co/Japi7srskT — BINK🎯 (@therealbink1) June 24, 2026

Keaton Wagler over Brown, Acuff and Flemings will be a mistake, a major one. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) June 24, 2026

But there are supporters, too

Was obvious any time you saw Keaton Wagler in person how special he was.



Nobody wouldn't predicted him as a top five pick at this point, but was so clear he had one-and-done promise.



Has passed every test, balled out on the biggest stages. Perfect fit for the Clippers. https://t.co/fBF2FEMFHG — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) June 24, 2026

6’6 Illinois Freshman PG/SG Keaton Wagler



Welcome to Clipper land! Best shooter in the draft, kid is going to be elite. Can get his shot anytime he wants due to his fluid movements and crafty footwork. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/puUl89RGaR — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) June 24, 2026

Keaton Wagler is my favorite guard prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft and I believe there’s a pathway for him to be the engine of an NBA team, just as he emerged to be at Illinois.



More w/ JP on the @UtahJazz pod: pic.twitter.com/doJZbTFChX — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) June 23, 2026

Iman Shumpert on Keaton Wagler:



“Somebody is gonna enjoy having him on their team” pic.twitter.com/EuiFf7f68A — clippa twitta (@clipfullyloaded) June 24, 2026

keaton wagler will be a future superstar of the nba — flamezu (@flamezuAU) June 26, 2026

Keaton Wagler - 25/26 Illinois Bag Work



Best PG in the draft 🎖️💎 pic.twitter.com/ffPJuis1x7 — 🩺 (@luxfissed) June 26, 2026

Keaton wagler 28-5-5 on the road W vs #5 Nebraska. At 18



The film just gets better and better man. pic.twitter.com/tg3JmHR2kX — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) June 26, 2026

Ben Humrichous: an NBA fit

6-9 sniper who doesn't make mistakes and is a better rebounder and defender than he gets credit for



Ben Humrichous is of my favorite deep undrafted sleepers from this class https://t.co/0nIqpxBZaN — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) June 25, 2026

Illinois’ Ben Humrichous signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Brooklyn Nets.They got a 6’9 shooter pic.twitter.com/T2BlwI08i5 — JP (@JpLIBITY_Sports) June 25, 2026

Ben Humrichous coming to camp for the Nets is a good pickup — Madden JFM (@MaddennJFM) June 25, 2026

Kylan Boswell heads to Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets sign undrafted Illinois G Kylan Boswell to a Two-Way contract.



-Strength: Physical frame at point. Smart in P/R

-Areas of growth: Consistent 3pt shot. Adding a floater

-NBA role player comp: smaller version of Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/cVe3UvLMNb — Basil Dougan Jr (@BasilJ58358) June 26, 2026

Congratulations to Kylan Boswell on signing a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets! Boswell had a superb showing in Portsmouth. Crafty, strong guard. @Illini https://t.co/Qrx6tuMUq2 — P.I.T. (@PIT_Basketball) June 26, 2026

How soon can I get a Kylan Boswell jersey? @hornets need 2! — Bert Handsome (@TheDust13) June 25, 2026