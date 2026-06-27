Social Media Reacts to Three Former Illinois Players Earning NBA Opportunities
Illinois basketball added yet another segment to its growing NBA pipeline this week – and it was not an insignificant one.
Former Illini Keaton Wagler, Ben Humrichous and Kylan Boswell all earned NBA opportunities after helping lead Illinois through one of its best seasons in program history. Wagler was selected fifth overall in the NBA Draft, while Humrichous and Boswell signed Exhibit 10 contracts, extending the list of former players Illini coach Brad Underwood has helped guide into the professional ranks.
Wagler’s night was the headline – and for good reason. His selection with the fifth overall pick by the Clippers wasn't just a big moment for him; it was also a potentially program-defining moment for Illinois. Wagler arrived in Champaign as a relatively unknown recruit, so his rise to NBA lottery pick was predicted by absolutely no one. In June 2025, he was a freshman trying to prove himself in the Big Ten. A year later, Wagler was walking across the stage as one of the most valuable prospects in basketball.
Wagler gave Illinois a dynamic scoring threat, a confident shot-maker and the kind of freshman star who could change the makeup of a game. He now becomes one of the highest-drafted players in program history, adding another major recruiting and developmental win for Underwood and his staff.
Humrichous’ path to the NBA looked much different, but that actually makes it even easier to appreciate. Never the biggest name on the roster, he became a key piece because of his size, defensive effort, rebounding and willingness to fit into whatever role Illinois needed. An Exhibit 10 contract with the Brooklyn Nets gives him a chance to prove that those winning traits can carry over.
Boswell also gets his opportunity after becoming one of the steady veterans Illinois leaned on all season. His toughness, defensive pressure and leadership gave the Illini a reliable presence in the backcourt. He was the kind of guard who did not need to dominate the ball to impact winning, which is exactly why the Hornets signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal.
For Illinois, this is another reminder of where the program stands. The Illini are winning, developing pros and turning big seasons into bigger opportunities for their athletes.
And as expected, social media was buzzing over the three former Illini taking the next step. Whether it was Wagler going fifth overall or Humrichous and Boswell getting their NBA chances, Illinois fans had plenty of reason to celebrate another big night for the Orange and Blue.
Keaton Wagler goes fifth
One of the best bargains in college basketball history
What a recruiting pitch for Brad Underwood
Wagler tops Kingston Flemings (again)
Go ahead: Doubt him again
But there are supporters, too
Ben Humrichous: an NBA fit
Kylan Boswell heads to Charlotte
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.