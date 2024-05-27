Hoosiers Now

2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Bracket, Scores, Schedule, TV

Here's the full schedule for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament, including the bracket, game results and television information for the full tournament leading up to the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was announced on Monday.

The 64-team tournament begins with the regional stage, where the top 16 seeds will host a four-team, double-elimination tournament from May 31 through June 2. The 16 regional winners will then advance to the super regional stage from June 7-10 at college sites. Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. is set to host the final eight teams in the College World Series from June 14-24.

Indiana earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season under head coach Jeff Mercer and the 11th time in program history. The Hoosiers enter postseason play with a 32-24-1 overall record, plus a third-place finish in the Big Ten regular season standings and a run to the conference tournament semifinals.

Indiana is led by All-Big Ten first-team sophomore outfielder Devin Taylor, whose 18 home runs are tied for the conference lead. The pitching staff found its groove as the season went on, holding opponents to seven or fewer runs in 16 of the final 17 games.

Here's the full schedule, all times Eastern.

Knoxville Regional in Knoxville, Tenn.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Indiana vs. Southern Miss at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 1 overall seed Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky at 7 p.m. on SECN

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Greenville Regional in Greenville, N.C.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: No. 16 East Carolina vs. Evansville at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: VCU vs. Wake Forest at 6 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Norman Regional in Norman, Okla.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Duke vs. UConn at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 9 overall seed Oklahoma vs. Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Tallahassee Regional in Tallahassee, Fla.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: No. 8 Florida State vs. Stetson at Noon on ESPN-plus
Game 2: UCF vs. Alabama at 6 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Fayetteville Regional in Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: No. 5 Arkansas vs. SE Missouri State at 3 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: Kansas State vs. Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Charlottesville Regional in Charlottesville, Va.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: No. 12 Virginia vs. Penn at Noon on ESPN-plus
Game 2: St. John's vs. Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Tucson Regional in Tucson, Ariz.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Dallas Baptist vs. West Virginia at 3 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 13 Arizona vs. Grand Canyon at 9 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Chapel Hill Regional in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Wofford vs. LSU at Noon on ESPNU
Game 2: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Long Island at 6 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Western Michigan at Noon on SECN
Game 2: Illinois vs. Indiana State at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Corvallis Regional in Corvallis, Ore.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Nicholls vs. UC Irvine at 4 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 15 Oregon State vs. Tulane at 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Raleigh Regional in Raleigh, N.C.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: James Madison vs. South Carolina at 2 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 10 NC State vs. Bryant at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Athens Regional in Athens, Ga.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: No. 7 Georgia vs. Army at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: Georgia Tech vs. UNC Wilmington at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game of 6, Time and TV TBA

Clemson Regional in Clemson, S.C.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Coastal Carolina vs. Vanderbilt at Noon on ESPN2
Game 2: No. 6 Clemson vs. High Point at 7 p.m. on ACCN

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Stillwater Regional in Stillwater, Okla.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Florida vs. Nebraska at 3 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Niagara at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Santa Barbara Regional in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Oregon vs. San Diego at 3 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 2: No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno State at 9 p.m. on ESPN-plus

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Bryan-College Station Regional in Bryan-College Station, Texas

Friday, May 31

Game 1: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Grambling at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: Texas vs. Louisiana at 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA

Super Regionals

Best-of-three series from Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10. Time and TV TBA

Knoxville Regional winner vs. Greenville Regional winner

Norman Regional winner vs. Tallahassee Regional winner

Fayetteville Regional winner vs. Charlottesville Regional winner

Tucson Regional winner vs. Chapel Hill Regional winner

Lexington Regional winner vs. Corvallis Regional winner

Raleigh Regional winner vs. Athens Regional winner

Clemson Regional winner vs. Stillwater Regional winner

Santa Barbara Regional winner vs. Bryan-College Station Regional winner

College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Friday, June 14

  • Game 1: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 2: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, June 15

  • Game 3: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 4: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, June 16

  • Game 5: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 6: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, June 17

  • Game 7: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 8: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, June 18

  • Game 9: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 10: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, June 19

  • Game 11: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 12: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, June 20

  • Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m., TV TBA
  • Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m., TV TBA

Saturday, June 22

  • MCWS Final Game 1: TBD vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, June 23

  • MCWS Final Game 2: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ABC

Monday, June 24

  • MCWS Final Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN
