2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Bracket, Scores, Schedule, TV
The NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was announced on Monday.
The 64-team tournament begins with the regional stage, where the top 16 seeds will host a four-team, double-elimination tournament from May 31 through June 2. The 16 regional winners will then advance to the super regional stage from June 7-10 at college sites. Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. is set to host the final eight teams in the College World Series from June 14-24.
Indiana earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season under head coach Jeff Mercer and the 11th time in program history. The Hoosiers enter postseason play with a 32-24-1 overall record, plus a third-place finish in the Big Ten regular season standings and a run to the conference tournament semifinals.
Indiana is led by All-Big Ten first-team sophomore outfielder Devin Taylor, whose 18 home runs are tied for the conference lead. The pitching staff found its groove as the season went on, holding opponents to seven or fewer runs in 16 of the final 17 games.
Here's the full schedule, all times Eastern.
Knoxville Regional in Knoxville, Tenn.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: Indiana vs. Southern Miss at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 1 overall seed Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky at 7 p.m. on SECN
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Greenville Regional in Greenville, N.C.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: No. 16 East Carolina vs. Evansville at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: VCU vs. Wake Forest at 6 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Norman Regional in Norman, Okla.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: Duke vs. UConn at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 9 overall seed Oklahoma vs. Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Tallahassee Regional in Tallahassee, Fla.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: No. 8 Florida State vs. Stetson at Noon on ESPN-plus
Game 2: UCF vs. Alabama at 6 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Fayetteville Regional in Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: No. 5 Arkansas vs. SE Missouri State at 3 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: Kansas State vs. Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Charlottesville Regional in Charlottesville, Va.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: No. 12 Virginia vs. Penn at Noon on ESPN-plus
Game 2: St. John's vs. Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Tucson Regional in Tucson, Ariz.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: Dallas Baptist vs. West Virginia at 3 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 13 Arizona vs. Grand Canyon at 9 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Chapel Hill Regional in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: Wofford vs. LSU at Noon on ESPNU
Game 2: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Long Island at 6 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Western Michigan at Noon on SECN
Game 2: Illinois vs. Indiana State at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Corvallis Regional in Corvallis, Ore.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: Nicholls vs. UC Irvine at 4 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 15 Oregon State vs. Tulane at 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Raleigh Regional in Raleigh, N.C.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: James Madison vs. South Carolina at 2 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 10 NC State vs. Bryant at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Athens Regional in Athens, Ga.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: No. 7 Georgia vs. Army at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: Georgia Tech vs. UNC Wilmington at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game of 6, Time and TV TBA
Clemson Regional in Clemson, S.C.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: Coastal Carolina vs. Vanderbilt at Noon on ESPN2
Game 2: No. 6 Clemson vs. High Point at 7 p.m. on ACCN
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Stillwater Regional in Stillwater, Okla.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: Florida vs. Nebraska at 3 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. Niagara at 7 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Santa Barbara Regional in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: Oregon vs. San Diego at 3 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 2: No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno State at 9 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Bryan-College Station Regional in Bryan-College Station, Texas
Friday, May 31
Game 1: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Grambling at 1 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Game 2: Texas vs. Louisiana at 6 p.m. on ESPNU
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Time and TV TBA
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, Time and TV TBA
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Time and TV TBA
Monday, June 3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, Time and TV TBA
Super Regionals
Best-of-three series from Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10. Time and TV TBA
Knoxville Regional winner vs. Greenville Regional winner
Norman Regional winner vs. Tallahassee Regional winner
Fayetteville Regional winner vs. Charlottesville Regional winner
Tucson Regional winner vs. Chapel Hill Regional winner
Lexington Regional winner vs. Corvallis Regional winner
Raleigh Regional winner vs. Athens Regional winner
Clemson Regional winner vs. Stillwater Regional winner
Santa Barbara Regional winner vs. Bryan-College Station Regional winner
College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Friday, June 14
- Game 1: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 2: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, June 15
- Game 3: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 4: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, June 16
- Game 5: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 6: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Monday, June 17
- Game 7: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 8: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday, June 18
- Game 9: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 10: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday, June 19
- Game 11: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 12: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday, June 20
- Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m., TV TBA
- Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m., TV TBA
Saturday, June 22
- MCWS Final Game 1: TBD vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, June 23
- MCWS Final Game 2: TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on ABC
Monday, June 24
- MCWS Final Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on ESPN