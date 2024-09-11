Another Night, Another Record For Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter and one-time Indiana catcher Kyle Schwarber just can't stop breaking records.
On Monday, he passed Ted Kluszewski to become Indiana's all-time home run king. On Tuesday, he set a new Major League Baseball record.
Schwarber hit another home run on Tuesday. He led off Philadelphia's game with Tampa Bay with a solo home run to right-center field off of Tampa Bay Rays starter Taj Bradley at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Schwarber bats out of the leadoff spot for the Phillies and it was his 14th home run as a leadoff hitter in 2024. That's a Major League record. Schwarber broke the record set by Alfonso Soriano in 2003 with the New York Yankees. Soriano hit 13 leadoff home runs.
It was also career home run No. 281 for Schwarber as he extended his all-time Indiana home run mark.
Schwarber has hit seven home runs in eight games. He had a three-home run game against Toronto on Sept. 3. He added another four-bagger against the Blue Jays the following day. On Sept. 6, he hit a home run at Miami. On Monday, he hit his Indiana record setter against Tampa Bay.
However, on an eventful night in Philadelphia, Schwarber did not see the end of the game. In the third inning, Schwarber walked and would eventually score on a Trea Turner home run.
However, during a pickoff throw to first, Schwarber safely got back to first base, but appeared to hurt his left elbow when he hit the ground.
Schwarber was removed in the fourth inning for Buddy Kennedy when his turn at-bat came up.
Schwarber told the Philadelphia media after the game that he didn't feel any initial pain after his slide, but when he returned to the dugout, he began to feel discomfort.
Philadelphia defeated Tampa Bay 9-4 in a game that later saw the benches clear during the Phillies' 5-run 8th inning.
Schwarber has missed two stretches of the 2024 season. In May, he missed three games with back discomfort. In late June and early July, Schwarber missed nine games with a groin injury.
Schwarber, who played catcher at Indiana from 2012-14, is one of the most decorated Hoosier baseball alums. After helping Indiana reach the College World Series in 2013, Schwarber was drafted fourth overall in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Schwarber helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.
Schwarber played for the Cubs from 2015-20 and then the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox in 2021 before he revived his career when he signed with the Phillies as a free agent in 2022.
