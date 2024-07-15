Arizona Diamondbacks Select Indiana Pitcher Connor Foley in 2024 MLB Draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Connor Foley will join the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after two seasons pitching for the Indiana Hoosiers.
Foley is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher who was draft eligible as a sophomore due to his July 14, 2003 birthday. He's originally from Jasper, Ind. and played both collegeiate seasons under coach Jeff Mercer at Indiana.
With Foley's selection, Indiana had four players selected in the first five rounds. That is the most among all Big Ten teams this year and the most in a single draft in program history. Other Hoosiers drafted include Luke Sinnard (No. 99), Nick Mitchell (No. 136) and Carter Mathsion (No. 162).
As a sophomore in 2024, Foley led Indiana starters with a 4.71 ERA and a .165 batting average against. Making 14 starts, he pitched 62 innings while striking out 82 batters and walking 49.
Foley's best start of the 2024 season came against Illinois, when he tossed seven scoreless innings with two hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts. He made the All-Big Ten second team and finished 34th in the NCAA with 11.71 strikeouts per nine innings.
Foley made 20 appearances out of the bullpen during the 2023 season. Across 29 innings, he had 42 strikeouts, 21 walks, three saves and a .163 batting average against.
Here's the full scouting report on Foley by MLB.com.
Scouting grades: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 50 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 40 | Overall: 45
"After relieving as a freshman a year ago and capping his first season with an NCAA regional playoff win over Kentucky, Foley made a relatively smooth transition to starting in 2024. He didn't allow a run in four of his first eight starts but exited his ninth with back issues. After missing two weeks, he returned with his stuff intact but his control less than its best, and he could factor into the top three rounds."
"Foley worked at 93-95 mph and touched 99 with his fastball coming out of the bullpen. He has shown similar average and max velocity in the rotation, maintaining it deep into games. The induced vertical break on his heater can be even more impressive than its radar-gun readings, making it a well-above-average offering at its best. His low-80s changeup can show some nifty fade and tumble at times, and it's more effective than his short mid-80s slider."
"An all-state tight end as an Indiana high schooler, Foley is extremely physical at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. He's athletic for his size but does a better job of getting chases with his pitches than landing them in the strike zone. He needs to prove he's healthy and comes with reliever risk, but he's also an intriguing arm who will get a chance to develop as a starter in pro ball."
