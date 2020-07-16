HoosiersNow
Ten Hoosiers Featured in Thursday Night's College Summer League All-Star Game

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ever since June 15, the College Summer League at Grand Park in Westfield has been the host to dozens of baseball games each week.

Of the 250-plus players in the league, Indiana’s baseball team has 17 players competing. It has been a mix of experienced and young Hoosiers, and as the league gets set for its first All-Star game Thursday night, IU will be well-represented on both sides.

Ten Hoosiers were chosen to compete tonight at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

It will be the All-Star Blue team versus the All-Star Red team. On the blue team is Indiana’s Cooper Trinkle, Drew Ashley, Grant Richardson, Kip Fougerousse, Reese Sharp, Tommy Sommer and Zach Behrmann. Representing IU on the red team is Braydon Tucker, Cole Barr and Ethan Vecrumba.

Trinkle, Richardson, Barr and Behrmann all play on the A-Team, which is currently second place in the league at 11-4-4. Sommer, Sharp and Vecrumba compete for the Turf Monsters, who are 6-6-5 in sixth place. Ashley and Tucker play for the Tropics (9-6-3), while Fougerousse is on the Snapping Turtles (8-5-4).

All 10 Hoosiers have been having good enough seasons to make an All-Star team, which has 30 players on each roster.

Each team has played around 17-19 games so far this season, so the All-Star game, like in most sports, is coming at the halfway mark. It was announced when the league started that the 12 teams will be playing around 36 games in an nine-week span.

Fans will be allowed to attend the game at Victory Field, which will be nine innings and played with wooden bats. There will be social distancing guidelines set in place for the game, but tickets are $10 to attend with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. 

Tickets are still available on the Indianapolis Indians' website. CLICK HERE

This will be the first of three games played at Victory Field this summer. The next two will occur in the proceeding weeks with a matchup between two of the league’s top teams on July 23 and the league championship game on July 30.

