MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 7): Playoff Picture Looking Bright for 4 Former Indiana Players

It was a quiet Monday for the four former Indiana baseball players who are toiling in the major leagues, but their teams kept on winning this week and their outlook for making the playoffs are looking good.

Tampa Bay (pitcher Aaron Slegers) and the Chicago Cubs (Kyle Schwarber) have been in first place most of the season in their respective divisions, and they should be able to hang on to those leads during the last three weeks of the shortened regular season.

The surprise has been the San Francisco Giants, who won again on Monday to even their record to 21-21 on the season. They'd be in the playoffs if they started today, which is something considering this is supposed to be a rebuilding year with half the roster consisting of rookies.

The Giants are 13-5 in their last 18 games.

There were six Hoosiers in the bigs at one point this season before catcher Josh Phegely was designated for assignment by the Cubs last week. Here's what the remaining Hoosiers did on Monday.

Hoosiers in the Pros on Monday

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson went 0-for-2 in the Giants' 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, their third-straight win. With the victory, the Giants raised their record to 21-21 and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today..

Baragar did not pitch in the Giants' 4-2 win. Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers did not pitch in the Rays' 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals. The Rays are now 28-14, which is still good for the best record in the American League. They have a 4.5-game lead in the AL East over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Schwarber was 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the Cubs' 5-1 victory over the St. Louis, snapping a three-game losing streak against the Cardinals. The Cubs are 24-18 and led the Cardinals by 2.5 games in the National League Central. Schwarber has been struggling of late. He's just 1-for-16 in his last five games, and his batting average is down to .217. Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 10-day injury list last Wednesday with a left hip impingement. He is eligible to return on Sept. 12.

Best Stories Around Baseball

