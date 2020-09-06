Report: Cardinals Legend and Hall of Famer Lou Brock Passes Away at 81

Baseball Hall of Famer Lous Brock, who spent 19 years in the major league and 16 with the St. Louis Cardinals, passed away on Sunday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was 81. The cause of death was not reported.

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Brock began his career with the Chicago Cubs, where he debuted in 1961 at 22. He was traded to St. Louis in 1964 and immediately became a star, helping spur the Cardinals to a World Series title.

Brock made his first of six All-Star teams in 1967, leading the National League in stolen bases and runs scored. He led the league in steals eight times for his career, retiring as the all-time stolen base king (938) until his mark was broken by Rickey Henderson.

In three World Series appearances (with two wins), Brock batted .391/.424/.655 with 14 stolen bases in 21 games. The Cardinals won the championship over the Boston Red Sox in 1967, but were defeated in seven games by the Detroit Tigers in 1968.

Brock became the 14th member of the 3,000 hit club on Aug. 13, 1979, during the last year of his career. He was the recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award in 1975, given annually to the player who "demonstrates the values Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente displayed in his commitment to community and understanding the value of helping others."

Brock was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985, his first year on the ballot.