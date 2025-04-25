Indiana MLB Update: Matt Gorski, Craig Yoho Swell Ranks Of Big League Ex-Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana had three former Hoosiers playing Major League Baseball entering the season. In the span of just three days, two more Indiana alums had reached the pinnacle of the sport.
Pitcher Craig Yoho and first baseman Matt Gorski reached the big show. Yoho was called up by the Milwaukee Brewers on made his debut on Monday. Gorski was promoted by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday and had a memorable Major League debut.
Gorski hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat. Batting seventh against the Los Angeles Angels, Gorski hit a 2-2 offering from Tyler Anderson well beyond the left-center field wall at Angel Stadium. The blast was measured at 434 feet and traveled out of the ballpark at 115.2 miles per hour. You can watch Gorski's blast here.
Gorski went 1-for-4 in the contest as the Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory.
Gorski played at Indiana from 2017-19 and was drafted in the second round by the Pirates in 2019.
Yoho had a rapid rise to the big league level. Yoho was at Indiana from 2021-23, but only pitched in 2023 as a reliever for the Hoosiers as he had injury issues in 2021 and 2022 after he transferred from Houston.
Drafted in the eighth round by the Brewers in 2023, Yoho made it to Triple-A by 2024. His sweeper has been a deadly weapon for the Fishers, Ind. native.
The Brewers needed relief help and Yoho, who hadn’t allowed a run in 9 2/3 innings at Triple-A Nashville, was called up on Monday. He pitched twice in Milwaukee’s series at San Francisco this week. Entering in the eighth inning on Monday and in the seventh inning on Wednesday, Yoho allowed one earned run in two innings of work. He struck out and walked a batter in both of his outings.
Here’s updates on Indiana’s other MLB players:
• Kyle Schwarber – The Philadelphia Phillies slugger still has a season-long on-base streak active. Schwarber has reached base in all 25 games he’s played for the Phillies.
Despite that, Schwarber has slumped a bit in the base hit department. He is 4 of 22 in his last six games. He homered against Miami on April 18, but hasn’t had an extra-base hit since.
Schwarber’s batting average fell from .286 a week ago to .258. However, Schwarber is still tied for fifth in the National League with seven home runs.
Philadelphia plays the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series at Wrigley Field this weekend.
• Tim Herrin – The Terre Haute native made three appearances in the last week for Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run – a home run hit by Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds last Friday.
Herrin has a 2.00 ERA as the Guardians have won five of their last six games.
Cleveland hosts Boston in a three-game series this weekend.
• Kyle Hart – Hart struggled in his last two outings for the San Diego Padres. He allowed five earned runs and took the loss against the Houston Astros last Friday. On Wednesday, Hart allowed two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss at Detroit.
Hart allowed 15 base hits in the two outings, though he also struck out eight batters and walked just one over the same period.
For the season, Hart has a 6.00 ERA and has struck out 16 against six walks.
On Friday afternoon, Hart was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.
