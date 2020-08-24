SI.com
MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 23): Schwarber's Big Blast Leads Cubs to Win Over White Sox

Tom Brew

There are six former Indiana baseball players in the major leagues, which is the first time that's ever happened. Three are pitchers and three hitters, and on Sunday, Kyle Schwarber and Alex Dickerson were the big stars with home runs that led their respective teams to victories.

Pitcher Caleb Baragar picked up another victory as well.

Here's what happened on Sunday:

Hoosiers in the Pros on Sunday

  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: The Cubs finally got a win over their crosstown rivals and they did it thanks to a 2-run home run by Schwarber in the sixth inning that made the difference in the 2-1 win. It was Schwarber's fifth home run of the season. He also had a double in the fourth inning, just his second multi-hit game of he season. The Cubs are in first place in the National League Central.
  • Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley did not play in the Cubs' win.
  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson hit a three-run homer to help the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday. His homer came in the seventh inning to blow the game open. It was his third homer of the year.
  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing just one hit, and picked up the victory for the Giants. He's now 3-1 on the season. 
  • Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: Hart did not pitch in Boston's 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He is scheduled to start again on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers did not pitch in the Rays' 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He pitched four hitless innings the day before.

Best baseball video of the day

The Tampa Bay Rays are 5-1 against the New York Yankees so far this season, and they are doing it with dominant pitching relying on breaking balls.

