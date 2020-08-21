The remaining games of this weekend's Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees have been postponed following Thursday's two positive COVID-19 tests within the Mets organization, MLB announced.

Friday's series opener at Citi Field was already postponed by MLB due to the registered positive tests, and now the crosstown rivals will not play on Saturday or Sunday either. The teams have a mutual off day on Monday and are scheduled to face off in a three-games series at Yankee Stadium next weekend.

MLB also postponed the Mets' Thursday night game against the Marlins in Miami after one reported Mets player and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The league said the postponements were made "out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted."

Following the scheduling changes, the Mets announced the team would fly home to New York Thursday night with safety precautions in place. The individuals who tested positive for the virus, as well as others whom the club determined to have been in close contact with them, were set to remain in Miami.

The Mets' COVID-19 cases are the latest in a string of positive tests across MLB teams this season. The Marlins and Cardinals missed several games in July and August following outbreaks in their camps, while the Reds had two games postponed last weekend after one player tested positive. Cincinnati was able to return to action Wednesday with a doubleheader.