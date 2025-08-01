Why Kyle Schwarber Deferred Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame Induction
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana baseball star Kyle Schwarber has enjoyed a stellar 2025.
Schwarber, the Philadelphia Phillies' designated hitter, knocked his 300th career MLB homerun in May and is currently tied for third in the league with 37 home runs. He hit three home runs in as many swings to secure the National League's victory in the MLB All-Star game.
And on Thursday, he was selected to the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot — but he'll have to wait to bear the fruits of his labor.
"Due to the requirement that all living Hall of Fame inductees attend the ceremonies, Schwarber has deferred his induction this year," Indiana Athletics said in a press release Thursday, "and will be officially welcomed to the Hall of Fame in a future year when his Major League Baseball schedule permits him to return to Bloomington for the Hall of Fame festivities. "
[RELATED: Cody Zeller Leads 6 Inductees into Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame]
Indiana will celebrate Meradith Dickensheets (Rowing, 2012-15), Angel Escobedo (Wrestling, 2007-10), Mel Groomes (Football, 1944-47), Peggy Martin (Field Hockey/Women’s Basketball/Softball, 1969-72), Glenn Terry (Men’s Track and Field, 1990-93) and Cody Zeller (Men’s Basketball, 2012-13) at the annual Hall of Fame dinner Sept. 5.
The six inductees will be recognized at halftime of Indiana football's Sept. 6 game against Kennesaw State inside Memorial Stadium. Schwarber, however, will be busy — the Phillies are slated to play the Miami Marlins the weekend of IU's Hall of Fame festivities.
Schwarber starred from 2012-14 in Bloomington, and IU Athletics labeled him "arguably the most accomplished college and professional player" in the school's history. He was a two-time first-team All-American selection who hit .341, slugged .607, knocked 40 home runs and scored 128 runs across 180 games in three seasons.
Indiana won two Big Ten regular season and tournament championships during Schwarber's career, and the Hoosiers made their first College World Series appearance in 2013.
The Chicago Cubs selected Schwarber at No. 4 overall in the 2014 MLB Draft, and he made his MLB debut the following season. His 11-year career includes six seasons with the Cubs, one split between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox and four years with the Phillies.
Schwarber's postseason success at Indiana translated to the sport's highest level, as he's reached the playoffs nine times in the MLB.
It remains to be seen how much longer the 32-year-old Schwarber will play before hanging up the cleats. He's still producing in Philadelphia and has cemented himself as one of the MLB's best power hitters.
But when the time comes, Schwarber now knows he has a spot at the dinner table waiting for him in Bloomington.
Related stories on Indiana Athletics
PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS: Here's three things we learned at Indiana men's basketball's open practice Wednesday. CLICK HERE.
IU GETS 'BABY JOKIC': From an open gym in Crown Point, Indiana, to the development plan ahead, here's how Indiana basketball's signing of Andrej Acimovic came to be. CLICK HERE.
KAMARA FEATURE STORY: Indiana football's Mikail Kamara believes in manifestation. Atop his list for 2025? A national championship and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award. CLICK HERE.