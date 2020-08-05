MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 4): Schwarber Gets First Hit as DH as Red-Hot Cubs Win Again

When Major League Baseball opted to use the designated hitter in all games during this shortened season, it seemed obvious that the Chicago Cubs would use Kyle Schwarber in that role a lot.

But that hasn't happened. Schwarber has played more games in left field (8) than as DH (3), but he played that role for the second straight day on Tuesday night, and finally got his first hit.

Schwarber, one of four former Indiana players in the pros, went 1-for-4 with a single in the Cubs' 5-4 victory at Kansas City. It was his first hit as a DH in 12 attempts.

Here's our daily Schwarber OF/DH tracker:

Outfield (8 games): 8-for-27 (.296 average), double, 2 home run, 5 runs, 6 RBIs.

8-for-27 (.296 average), double, 2 home run, 5 runs, 6 RBIs. DH (3 game): 1-for-12 (.083 average), single 7 strikeouts

1-for-12 (.083 average), single 7 strikeouts Total (11 games): 9-for-39 (.231 average)

The Cubs are 9-2 now in this shortened season, and have the best record in the National League. They also have a three-game lead in the NL Central.

Cubs backup catcher Josh Phegley, the fourth Hoosier in the pros, did not play Tuesday.

The other two Hoosiers in the pros are Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar of the San Francisco Giants. Dickerson started in left field and went 1-for-4 in their 5-2 loss to Colorado, and he's hitting .300 for the season (9-for-30). Baragar didn't pitch on Tuesday.

Tuesday's Results

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Washington 5, New York Mets 3

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

Houston 8, Arizona 2

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Los Angeles Angels 5, Seattle 3

Wednesday's games

Philadelphia at New York Yankees (2), 4:05 p.m. ET

Miami at Baltimore (2), 5:05 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Baseball video of the day

Major League Baseball is experience another epidemic during the first two weeks of the season — a slew of arm injuries for pitchers who hadn't built up enough innings.

