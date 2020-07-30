MLB Hoosiers  (July 29): Dickerson Has Big Night in Giants' Walk-Off Win

Former Hoosier Alex Dickerson had a big night for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. He was 2-for-3 with his first home run of the season, and he had a walk and scored three runs in the Giants' dramatic 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.

Dickerson's 417-foot home run sparked a rally for the Giants (3-3), with it coming in the sixth inning while trailing 6-2. Dickerson is one of four former Indiana players in the major leagues. His Giants teammate, Caleb Baragar, did not pitch Wednesday.

Dickerson also had a triple. He was the first Giants cleanup hitter to have a triple and homer in the same game since 2014.

Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, the second a towering solo shot into McCovey Cove in the ninth inning to cap the dramatic comeback. Donovan Solano had a three-run home run in the eighth to tie the game,

The two other Hoosiers in the bigs — Kyle Schwarber and Josh Phegley of the Chicago Cubs — both saw action Wednesday night as well. Phegley was 0-for-3 but did score a run.

Schwarber started in left field and went 1-for-5, but he had three strikeouts. Still, he now has a five-game hitting streak in the games he's started in the outfield.

Here's our Schwarber OF/DH tracker:

Outfield (5 games): 5-for-17 (.294 average), double, home run, 3 RBIs, 5-game hitting streak as OF.

5-for-17 (.294 average), double, home run, 3 RBIs, 5-game hitting streak as OF. DH (1 game): 0-for-5 (.000 average)

With the loss, the Cubs fell to 4-2 on the season, which is still good for first place in the National League Central.

Wednesday's Best Video

What happens to all those home run balls with no fans in the stands?

Wednesday's Results

Colorado 5, Oakland 1

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Washington 4, Toronto

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7

Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Houston 2

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Boston 6, New York Mets 5

New York Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Seattle 10, Los Angeles Angels 7

Thursday's Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at New York Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:40 p.m.

Related baseball stories