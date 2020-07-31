MLB Hoosiers (July 30): Baragar Roughed Up in Second Outing With Giants

Caleb Baragar saw the other side of big-league baseball on Thursday night when he got roughed up for the first time since being called up by the San Francisco Giants. He' pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and two run-in the Giants' 12-7 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Baragar, one of four former Indiana baseball players currently on major-league rosters, came in in the fifth inning, inheriting a man on base with one out. He got a fielder's choice and then struck out San Diego's Manny Machado to end the inning.

But in the sixth, the Padres got to him. Tommy Pham led off with a double and then Jurickson Profar homered. Will Myers then doubled, but Baragar then got two groundouts and a strikeout to end the threat. The Giants (3-4) lost the game in the 10th inning, when the bullpen imploded and allowed six runs.

It was a sharp contrast to Baragar's first outing, when he pitched two perfect innings last Saturday in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the season now, he has pitched 3 2/3 innings, with a 4.91 ERA

Alex Dickerson, Baragar's teammate with the Giants and also a former Hoosier, started in left field and batted second in the order. He was 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. He is hitting .278 on the season.

The two other former Hoosiers in the majors — Kyle Schwarber and Josh Phegley of the Chicago Cubs — were rained out in Cincinnati.

