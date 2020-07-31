HoosiersNow
MLB Hoosiers (July 30): Baragar Roughed Up in Second Outing With Giants

Tom Brew

Caleb Baragar saw the other side of big-league baseball on Thursday night when he got roughed up for the first time since being called up by the San Francisco Giants. He' pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and two run-in the Giants' 12-7 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Baragar, one of four former Indiana baseball players currently on major-league rosters, came in in the fifth inning, inheriting a man on base with one out. He got a fielder's choice and then struck out San Diego's Manny Machado to end the inning.

But in the sixth, the Padres got to him. Tommy Pham led off with a double and then Jurickson Profar homered. Will Myers then doubled, but Baragar then got two groundouts and a strikeout to end the threat. The Giants (3-4) lost the game in the 10th inning, when the bullpen imploded and allowed six runs.

It was a sharp contrast to Baragar's first outing, when he pitched two perfect innings last Saturday in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the season now, he has pitched 3 2/3 innings, with a 4.91 ERA

Alex Dickerson, Baragar's teammate with the Giants and also a former Hoosier, started in left field and batted second in the order. He was 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. He is hitting .278 on the season.

The two other former Hoosiers in the majors — Kyle Schwarber and Josh Phegley of the Chicago Cubs — were rained out in Cincinnati.

Thursday's Results

  • Washington 6, Toronto 4
  • Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd. rain
  • New York Yankees 8, Baltimore 6 
  • Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
  • Boston 4, New York Mets 2
  • Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
  • Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
  • Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
  • Seattle 8, Los Angeles Angels 5
  • San Diego 12, San Francisco 7

Friday's Games

  • St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Boston at New York Yankees, 7 p.m.
  • New York Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
  • Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
  • Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
  • Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
  • San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
  • Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
  • Texas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
  • Houston at Los Angeles Angels, 9:10 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
  • Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
  • Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
  • Washington at Miami, ppd. 

Future Indiana Running Back Trenten Howland Reacts To Illinois Pushing Football To Spring

Indiana three-star running back Trenten Howland talked about his decision to choose Indiana, as well as Illinois postponing high school football to the spring.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Athletics' Excellence Academy Offering Monthly Programming To Encourage Student-Athletes To Vote

Indiana Athletics' Excellence Academy will be offering monthly programming to encourage its student-athletes to vote and inform them on local and national issues.

Dylan Wallace

ACC First Conference to Release New Schedule, Includes Notre Dame

The ACC released its new 10-game conference schedule and, for the first time, Notre Dame will be a part of it and be able to compete for a league title. Will the Big Ten be next?

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 29): Dickerson Has Big Night in Giants' Walk-Off Win

San Francisco's Alex Dickerson had a triple and a home run in the Giants' dramatic 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

IHSAA And IHSA Make Different Decisions On Fall High School Sports

High school football could be in jeopardy in Indiana and Illinois after some decisions were handed down on Wednesday. Some of Indiana's 2021 recruits who could be affected by this.

Dylan Wallace

NFL Hoosiers: 14 Former Indiana Players Set To Report To Camp

Fourteen former Indiana players are on NFL rosters as training camp gets set to begin this week. It's time to take a look at each player, where they are now, and what they have done.

Dylan Wallace

by

thomasbrew

Race Thompson Emerging As A Leader, Setting Stage For Breakout Season?

Al Durham said Race Thompson has stepped up is leadership this offseason. Thompson is expected to have a big role with Indiana this season.

Dylan Wallace

by

thomasbrew

Former Illinois Coach Lou Henson Passes Away at Age 88

Lou Henson, the long-time Illinois coach, had many run-ins with Bob Knight during the 20-plus seasons they coached against each other in the Big Ten, none bigger than a postgame shouting match in 1991.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers: Eric Gordon Injures Ankle, Might Miss 1-2 Weeks for Houston Rockets

Former Indiana star Eric Gordon rolled an ankle badly on Tuesday night and likely will miss the Houston Rockets' opener when the NBA season resumes on Thursday.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 28): Schwarber Flashes Leather As Cubs Beat Reds

Kyle Schwarber often gets criticized for his defense, but he had a great catch on Tuesday night in the Chicago Cubs' 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Tom Brew