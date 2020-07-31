MLB Hoosiers (July 30): Baragar Roughed Up in Second Outing With Giants
Tom Brew
Caleb Baragar saw the other side of big-league baseball on Thursday night when he got roughed up for the first time since being called up by the San Francisco Giants. He' pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and two run-in the Giants' 12-7 loss to the San Diego Padres.
Baragar, one of four former Indiana baseball players currently on major-league rosters, came in in the fifth inning, inheriting a man on base with one out. He got a fielder's choice and then struck out San Diego's Manny Machado to end the inning.
But in the sixth, the Padres got to him. Tommy Pham led off with a double and then Jurickson Profar homered. Will Myers then doubled, but Baragar then got two groundouts and a strikeout to end the threat. The Giants (3-4) lost the game in the 10th inning, when the bullpen imploded and allowed six runs.
It was a sharp contrast to Baragar's first outing, when he pitched two perfect innings last Saturday in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the season now, he has pitched 3 2/3 innings, with a 4.91 ERA
Alex Dickerson, Baragar's teammate with the Giants and also a former Hoosier, started in left field and batted second in the order. He was 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. He is hitting .278 on the season.
The two other former Hoosiers in the majors — Kyle Schwarber and Josh Phegley of the Chicago Cubs — were rained out in Cincinnati.
Thursday's Results
- Washington 6, Toronto 4
- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd. rain
- New York Yankees 8, Baltimore 6
- Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
- Boston 4, New York Mets 2
- Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
- Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
- Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
- Seattle 8, Los Angeles Angels 5
- San Diego 12, San Francisco 7
Friday's Games
- St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. ET
- Boston at New York Yankees, 7 p.m.
- New York Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
- Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
- Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
- Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
- San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
- Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
- Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
- Texas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
- Houston at Los Angeles Angels, 9:10 p.m.
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
- Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
- Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
- Washington at Miami, ppd.
