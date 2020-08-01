MLB Hoosiers (July 31): Cubs Win, But Schwarber Hit Streak Ends

It was a quiet day for former Indiana Hoosiers in the pros. Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs was the only one of the four IU players to see action, and he went 0-for-3 in the Cubs' win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Schwarber did walk once and scored, but it was the first time all season while starting in left field that he failed to register a hit. With the universal DH in place, there was a lot of speculation that Schwarber wouldn't be in the field much, but he's been out there almost every day.

Here's our daily Schwarber OF/DH tracker:

Outfield (6 games): 5-for-20 (.250 average), double, home run, 4 runs, 3 RBIs.

5-for-20 (.250 average), double, home run, 4 runs, 3 RBIs. DH (1 game): 0-for-5 (.000 average)

0-for-5 (.000 average) Total (7 games): 5-25 (.200 average)

Cubs teammates Josh Phegley did not play Friday night. With the win, the Cubs are now 5-2 and in first place in the National League Central in this shortened season.

The two Hoosiers on the San Francisco Giants' roster did not play in their 9-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

The biggest baseball news of day was more positive tests for COVID-19. Three games had to be postponed Friday night, and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is threatening to shut down the season if the outbreak gets worse.

Video of the Day

Sports Illustrated insider Tom Verducci talks about the struggles MLB faces with teams missing games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday's Results

New York Yankees 5, Boston 1

Atlanta 11, New York Mets 10

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2

San Diego 8, Colorado 7 ,

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

Houston 9, Los Angeles Angels 6

Arizona 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:15 p.m.

Related baseball stories