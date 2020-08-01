HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

MLB Hoosiers (July 31): Cubs Win, But Schwarber Hit Streak Ends

Tom Brew

It was a quiet day for former Indiana Hoosiers in the pros. Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs was the only one of the four IU players to see action, and he went 0-for-3 in the Cubs' win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Schwarber did walk once and scored, but it was the first time all season while starting in left field that he failed to register a hit. With the universal DH in place, there was a lot of speculation that Schwarber wouldn't be in the field much, but he's been out there almost every day.

Here's our daily Schwarber OF/DH tracker:

  • Outfield (6 games): 5-for-20 (.250 average), double, home run, 4 runs, 3 RBIs. 
  • DH (1 game): 0-for-5 (.000 average) 
  • Total (7 games): 5-25 (.200 average)

Cubs teammates Josh Phegley did not play Friday night. With the win, the Cubs are now 5-2 and in first place in the National League Central in this shortened season. 

The two Hoosiers on the San Francisco Giants' roster did not play in their 9-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

The biggest baseball news of day was more positive tests for COVID-19. Three games had to be postponed Friday night, and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is threatening to shut down the season if the outbreak gets worse. 

Video of the Day

Sports Illustrated insider Tom Verducci talks about the struggles MLB faces with teams missing games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday's Results

  • New York Yankees 5, Boston 1
  • Atlanta 11, New York Mets 10
  • Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2
  • Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3
  • Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2 
  • San Diego 8, Colorado 7 ,
  • Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1 
  • Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 3 
  • San Francisco 9, Texas 2 
  • Houston 9, Los Angeles Angels 6
  • Arizona 5,  Los Angeles Dodgers 3
  • Seattle 5, Oakland 3
  • Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
  • Washington at Miami, ppd.
  • St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Saturday's Games

  • Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
  • Houston at Los Angeles Angels, 7:07 p.m.
  • Boston at New York Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
  • New York Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
  • St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
  • Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
  • Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
  • San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
  • Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
  • Oakland at Seattle, 9:15 p.m.

Related baseball stories

  • HOOSIERS IN THE PROS: There are four former Indiana players on major-league rosters on Opening Day, and three others have been assigning to alternate locations, hoping for a chance to get called up. CLICK HERE
  • JULY 30 ROUNDUP: Baragar roughed up in second outing. CLICK HERE
  • JULY 29 ROUNDUP: Dickerson homers, triples for Giants. CLICK HERE
  • JULY 28 ROUNDUP: Schwarber flashes leather in Cubs' win. CLICK HERE
  • JULY 27 ROUNDUP: Schwarber struggles in first game as DH. CLICK HERE
  • JULY 26 ROUNDUP: Schwarber continues hot streak for Cubs CLICK HERE
  • JULY 25 ROUNDUP: Baragar gets first big-league win for Giants CLICK HERE
  • JULY 24 ROUNDUP: Schwarber singles in first at-bat of season. CLICK HERE
  • JULY 23 ROUNDUP: Dickerson has two singles for Giants. CLICK HERE
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt Says Basketball Planning To Start Nov. 10

The NCAA is still planning to start college basketball on time on Nov. 10. Indiana's first game would be at home on Nov. 10 against NJIT.

Dylan Wallace

Kevin Warren Announces Big Ten To Make A Decision On Football Preseason Camp In Next Few Days

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a letter on Friday regarding the Big Ten and how it will make a decision on preseason football camp soon.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football Resumes Voluntary Workouts, New COVID-19 Update

Indiana football is back doing voluntary workouts after six positive COVID-19 tests a few weeks ago.

Dylan Wallace

Report: Big Ten Working On Schedule, Unsure If Football Will Happen This Fall

The Big Ten advised its league members that it still might not play this fall. They are also reviewing when to start fall camp.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 30): Baragar Roughed Up in Second Outing With Giants

San Francisco reliever Caleb Baragar couldn't match his perfect first outing on Thursday night, allowing three hits and two runs in the Giants' loss to San Diego

Tom Brew

Future Indiana Running Back Trenten Howland Reacts To Illinois Pushing Football To Spring

Indiana three-star running back Trenten Howland talked about his decision to choose Indiana, as well as Illinois postponing high school football to the spring.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Athletics' Excellence Academy Offering Monthly Programming To Encourage Student-Athletes To Vote

Indiana Athletics' Excellence Academy will be offering monthly programming to encourage its student-athletes to vote and inform them on local and national issues.

Dylan Wallace

ACC First Conference to Release New Schedule, Includes Notre Dame

The ACC released its new 10-game conference schedule and, for the first time, Notre Dame will be a part of it and be able to compete for a league title. Will the Big Ten be next?

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 29): Dickerson Has Big Night in Giants' Walk-Off Win

San Francisco's Alex Dickerson had a triple and a home run in the Giants' dramatic 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

IHSAA And IHSA Make Different Decisions On Fall High School Sports

High school football could be in jeopardy in Indiana and Illinois after some decisions were handed down on Wednesday. Some of Indiana's 2021 recruits who could be affected by this.

Dylan Wallace