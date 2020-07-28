HoosiersNow
MLB Hoosiers (July 27): Schwarber Goes 0-for-5 in First Game as Cubs' DH

Tom Brew

Returning home to Cincinnati has always been a big deal for Kyle Schwarber, who's from right down the road in Middletown, Ohio. But Monday was a little different with no friends and family in the stands.

They didn't miss much. Schwarber went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts and his three-game hitting streak came to an end in the Cubs' 8-7 victory over the Reds. It was his first game as designated hitter for the Cubs after starting the first three games of the season in left field.

Schwarber is one of four former Indiana players in the major leagues, but he was the only one who saw acton on Monday night. Cubs teammate Josh Phegley, a backup catcher, didn't play, and San Francisco Giants players Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar had the day off.

With the hitless night, Schwarber's average dropped to .214 on the young season. He is 3-for-14 through four games — the Cubs are 3-1 and lead the National League Central — with a single, double and home run and two RBIs.

Baseball is using the designated hitter in all games this season, and Schwarber is expected to be in that role often, though he has said he would prefer to play in the field as often as possible as well.

It's going to be a stat worth watching for Schwarber all season.

  • Starting in outfield (3 games): 3-for-9 (.333 average), double home run
  • Starting at DH (1 game): 0-for-5 (.000 average)

In interleague games during his career, he is the Cubs' all-time leader in home runs from the DH spot.

Monday's Results

  • Oakland 3, Los Angeles Angels 0
  • San Diego 6, Arizona 2
  • Toronto 4, Washington 1
  • Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7
  • Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5
  • New York Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
  • Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5
  • Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd. rain
  • Kansas City 14, Detroit 6
  • Houston 8, Seattle 5
  • Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
  • New York Mets 7, Boston 4

Tuesday's Games

  • Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (2), 3:40 p.m. (ET)
  • New York Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
  • Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
  • Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
  • Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. 
  • Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. 
  • Kansas City at Detroit, 7:05 p.m.
  • New York Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m. 
  • St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
  • Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston, 9:05 p.m.
  • Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 9:40 p.m.
  • Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
  • San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m
  • Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

