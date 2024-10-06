Kyle Schwarber Hits Bomb, Tim Herrin Pitches Shutout Inning As Indiana Baseball Alums Begin MLB Playoff Journeys
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a dream start for former Indiana baseball player Kyle Schwarber as he opened his 2024 Major League Baseball playoff account on Saturday.
From his customary leadoff spot, Kyle Schwarber hit a 425-foot home run for the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen’s Bank Park in Game 1 of their National League Division Series against the New York Mets.
Alas, it wasn’t enough for the Phillies. A five-run eighth inning lifted the Mets to a 6-2 victory in the best-of-5 playoff series.
Schwarber was 2-for-5 in the contest. His home run came off of Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga. On a 1-1 count, Schwarber got all of a Senga fastball up the middle. Schwarber’s blast carried all the way into the second deck at Citizen’s Bank Park, a huge lift for Phillies fans as Philadelphia begins its playoff journey.
Schwarber also hit into the last out of the game. The No. 2-seeded Phillies now have to win three of four to salvage the series against the No. 6-seeded Mets. Game 2 of the Phillies-Mets series is at 4:08 p.m. ET on Sunday.
In Cleveland, Herrin was part of a dominant pitching performance by the Guardians’ staff in a 7-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of their American League Division Series at Progressive Field.
Herrin entered the game in the seventh inning, following Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee and reliever Cade Smith.
Herrin struck out Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson and Trey Sweeney. Those punch-outs were sandwiched around a pop-out by Andy Ibanez.
Herrin is part of the best bullpen in baseball. Cleveland’s bullpen had a 2.57 ERA and Herrin’s ERA was 1.95.
The Guardians and Tigers have a day off after Game 1. The series resumes at 4:08 p.m. on Monday in Cleveland.
