Yankees Dugout Had the Best Reaction to Aaron Judge's Game-Tying Homer
The Yankees, trailing by three at the bottom of the fourth in an elimination Game 3 on Tuesday, needed a huge boost with the Blue Jays threatening to sweep the series. So Aaron Judge decided to take matters into his own hands.
The famed pinstripes slugger smashed one off the left-field foul pole for a three-run homer for New York, tying the game 6–6 and infusing some much-needed momentum into a team looking to claw its way back from a 2–0 ALDS series hole vs. Toronto.
Naturally, the hit brought fans both in the stadium and online to their feet (literally and metaphorically, depending on the crowd), but no group had as strong or as funny a reaction as the Yankees dugout, which cameras caught freaking out as Judge made his way around the diamond.
This screen grab in particular is quite illustrative of the mood in the Bronx at that moment:
The following inning, the Yankees managed to take the lead on a Jazz Chisholm Jr. home run, then kept it for a final 9–6 tally. And now that they've pulled off the clutch win, thereby living to see another game, both the team and onlookers will point to the Judge homer—and the subsequent reaction from his teammates—as the moment it all changed.