Emo Hedging on Blue Jays vs. Yankees Game 4

As a fan of the Toronto Blue Jays, Maple Leafs, and Atlanta Falcons, last night's Game 3 of the ALDS was a familiar sight. For what feels like the 100th time in my life, the team I cheer for blew a massive lead in a playoff game.
The good news is, the Blue Jays are still alive and just need to win one of the next two games to eliminate the Yankees and advance to the ALCS. After last night's loss, it feels like the series is already over, but it isn't.
With Game 4 set to take place tonight, it's time for me to deploy the most effective tool in a sports bettor's arsenal: the emo hedge. If you've ever bet on a big game involving your favorite team, you're familiar with the emotional hedge, also known as the emo hedge. It's a simple strategy. All you do is bet against your team; that way, if they win, you're happy as a fan, but if they lose, at least you win some money. It's exactly as it sounds: a hedge on your emotions.
Blue Jays fans are in a perfect emo hedge spot tonight. Not only can you bet on the Yankees as significant favorites in Game 4, but you can also bet on the Yankees at almost 2-1 odds to win the ALDS. I have taken advantage of both options at FanDuel Sportsbook.
All the momentum is in the Yankees' favor after their MVP, Aaron Judge, hit a three-run shot to tie the game last night, eventually leading to a 9-6 win. The Blue Jays are now opting for a bullpen game after utilizing most of their relievers last night, which is why they're such big road underdogs. Their best chance will be in Game 5 back in Toronto, but if you've paid any attention over the years to the Blue Jays, Maple Leafs, or even my Atlanta Falcons, you know that this story doesn't have a happy ending for me.
At least my pockets will be a little more heavy when the heartbreak is complete.
