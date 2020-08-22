MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 21): Quiet Night for Former Hoosiers in the Majors

There are six former Indiana baseball players in the major leagues, which is the first time that's ever happened. Three are pitchers, but none of them pitched on Friday. The three hitters were quiet, too.

Here's what happened:

Hoosiers in the Pros on Friday

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: The Cubs got trounced 10-1 by the Chicago White Sox. Schrwarber started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Complete story; CLICK HERE

Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley came in late in the 10-1 blowout, and got two at-bats, but went 0-for-2.

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson pinch-hit and walked in the Giants' 6-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar did not pitch in the Giants' win.

Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: Hart did not pitch Thursday. He's had two starts thus far for the Red Sox. He is schedule to start again on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers did not pitch in the Rays' 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Best baseball video of the day

The Tampa Bay Rays are 5-1 against the New York Yankees so far this season, and they are doing it with dominant pitching relying on breaking balls.

