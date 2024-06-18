Six Hoosiers Receive 2024 MLB Draft Combine Invitations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance, six members of the Indiana baseball team were invited to the 2024 MLB Draft Combine.
That's the most of any Big Ten team, and the six Hoosiers invited make up half of the conference's representatives. The combine will take place from June 18 to 23 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., where players will participate in performance assessments, workouts and strength tests for scouts from all 30 MLB teams.
Hoosiers invited to the combine include juniors Luke Sinnard, Carter Mathison, Brock Tibbitts, Josh Pyne and Nick Mitchell, plus sophomore Connor Foley, who is draft-eligible due to his age.
Foley is Indiana's highest-ranked prospect on the MLB's top-200 draft prospect rankings, coming in at No. 114. A 6-foot-5, 235-pound righty, Foley recorded a 4.71 ERA across 63 innings with 82 strikeouts and 49 walks in 2024. His fastball typically sat between 93 and 95 miles per hour and topped out at 99.
Sinnard is next at No. 184, but the four other Hoosiers are not ranked in the top 200. Sinnard did not pitch for the Hoosiers in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he had an impressive sophomore season in 2023. A 6-foot-8 righty, Sinnard posted a 4.27 ERA across 86.1 innings with 114 strikeouts and 25 walks. His fastball sat between 91 and 93 miles per hour, maxing out at 96.
Mathison batted .260 for the Hoosiers in 60 games in 2024. Playing centerfield, he was second on the team with 13 home runs.
Despite missing a few weeks due to injury, Tibbitts finished fifth on the team with 43 RBI. The first baseman finished the year batting .313 with an .876 OPS.
At third base, Pyne recorded a .291 batting average with 39 RBI. He was tied for fourth among Hoosiers with 104 total bases.
Mitchell was an immediate-impact transfer after beginning his career at Western Illinois. He was second on the team with a .335 batting average, and his 49 RBI ranked third. Patient at the plate, Mitchell walked a team-high 40 times and led the Hoosiers with a .458 on-base percentage.
These Hoosiers will hope to their names called during the 2024 MLB Draft, which takes place from June 14 to 16 in Fort Worth, Texas.