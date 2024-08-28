5-Star Recruit Jalen Haralson Begins Indiana Visit Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As the Indiana football team begins the 2024 season Saturday against Florida International, the men's basketball program will host a notable visitor.
Jalen Haralson, a five-star recruit in the class of 2025, plans to be in Bloomington for an official visit from Friday to Sunday.
"In town this weekend!" Haralson posted Tuesday on X.
At 6-foot-7, Haralson is considered one of the nation's top high school talents. He's ranked No. 7 in the nation by Rivals, No. 9 by ESPN, No. 13 by 247Sports and No. 25 by On3.
Haralson is considered the best recruit in Indiana by ESPN and 247Sports, though he is not eligible to win Indiana Mr. Basketball because he attends La Lumiere School, a private preparatory boarding school in La Porte, Ind.
He previously attended Fishers High School, but he transferred to La Lumiere ahead of his junior season. Indiana offered Haralson a scholarship all the way back in October 2021, and he has visited Bloomington several times.
Haralson's next visit to Bloomington coincides with an Indiana basketball reunion. The event will include an open house for former players at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Cook Hall and a tailgate before the football game, according to a 247Sports report. Indiana has won five national championships and produced 80 NBA Draft picks in program history.
Haralson played AAU basketball for the Indy Heat Gym Rats last spring. He was one of 11 players named to the Nike EYBL Session III first team after averaging 20 points, 5.8 rebounds two assists and one steal per game.
Over the summer, he was one of 12 players selected to the 2024 USA men's U17 national team. He helped team USA go 7-0 and win the U17 men's World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.
Playing 15 minutes per game, Haralson averaged 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals. He shot 49.1% from the field, 38.5% from 3-point range on 26 attempts and 80% from the free throw line, including a 21-point performance against China.
Along with his Indiana visit, Haralson plans to visit Notre Dame on Sept. 7, Michigan State on Sept. 14, Missouri on Sept. 21, Purdue on Sept. 28 and Kansas on Oct. 19, so a decision may not be coming for some time. In March, he announced he'd decide between Auburn, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri and Notre Dame.
Haralson shared his thoughts on Indiana in March after announcing his top nine schools.
“The fan base is what everybody looks at. A real intense fanbase," Haralson told On3. "They show a lot of love on visits. My brother went to school there so I’m real familiar with the campus. Coach (Mike) Woodson is a player’s coach. He listens to what players have to say and adapts. It’s kind of like family, the staff to me. I’ve known them since I was 14, eighth or ninth grade so its just a lot of love from Indiana.”
Here's a scouting report on Haralson from On3's Jamie Shaw.
“Jalen Haralson has a sturdy frame, one that should take well to strength and conditioning programs without losing athleticism as he continues to move forward. He has good length as well. There are interesting aspects to Haralson’s game as a point-forward type. Has a solid handle as a mismatch forward, able to get his team into sets or push the break. He is also capable of initiating offense from different levels of the court. He is a quick processor with good floor vision. Haralson is a solid straight-line athlete. He has an understanding of team defense and angles. There are questions about his lateral quickness and his burst. The jump shot can be a weapon at this point, but he needs to continue drilling down its consistency. Some unique tools with his size and feel.”
