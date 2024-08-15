4-Star Center Eric Reibe Schedules Official Visit to Indiana, Others
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of the top high school centers in the nation has begun scheduling official visits.
Eric Reibe, a 7-foot, 235-pound center from The Bullis School in Potomac, Md., will visit Indiana on Oct. 4-6. The news was first reported by ESPN's Paul Biancardi. Coach Mike Woodson and staff will have serious competition for Reibe against some of the nation's top programs.
Reibe also scheduled visits to Kansas on Aug. 29-31, UConn on Sept. 6-8, Kentucky on Sept. 13-15, North Carolina on Sept. 20-22 and Oregon on Oct. 11-13. He previously visited Creighton, Harvard and Ohio State.
He announced on July 18 that he is considering 11 schools: UConn, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Creighton, Harvard, Indiana, Ohio State, West Virginia, Oregon and Stanford.
"At 7 feet tall, Eric Reibe is an extremely skilled big man with mobility and touch both inside and out.," Biancardi said of Reibe. "His basketball IQ is high, and his rebounding is consistent. Won’t find any more skilled at his size."
A four-star recruit in the class of 2025, Reibe is ranked No. 38 overall, No. 4 among centers and No. 1 in Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
At the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando in June, averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Originally from Germany, Reibe also has experience playing overseas in professional leagues and for the Germany U18 team.
Woodson and his staff have had some success recruiting and developing players of Reibe's ilk, both geographically and positionally. Their lone class of 2024 recruit, five-star prospect Bryson Tucker, attended Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Va., a 30-minute drive across the state border from Reibe's school.
They also helped center Kel'el Ware make a significant jump in production from his freshman season at Oregon to his sophomore year at Indiana, leading to a first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. Another center, Trayce Jackson-Davis, noticeably developed multiple areas of his game under Woodson and overachieved expectations as a rookie with the Golden State Warriors last season.
Indiana does not have any commitments in the class of 2025 yet, but the vast majority of recruits remain uncommitted. Fall is a popular time of year for official visits, and many players won't commit until after their high school seasons, though Reibe has not announced a decision date.
Six players on Indiana's 2024-25 roster have just one year of eligibility remaining, including centers Oumar Ballo, Langdon Hatton and Dallas James, so there will be plenty of minutes up for grabs heading into Reibe's freshman season.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA AMONG FINALISTS FOR MORENO: Malachi Moreno, one of the most highly sought centers in the class of 2025, is on the verge of making his college decision. CLICK HERE
- SISLEY TO MONTVERDE: Trent Sisley, an Indiana target, will play the 2024-25 season at Monteverde Academy. CLICK HERE.