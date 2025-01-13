AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Receives Zero Votes For First Time

Hoosiers Now

The Indiana men's basketball team completely fell out of Monday's AP Top 25 poll after receiving votes all season.

Indiana huddles against Rutgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana huddles against Rutgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's 25-point loss Saturday at Iowa was the last straw for Associated Press poll voters.

The Hoosiers did not receive any votes in Monday's AP Top 25 poll. It's the first time that's happened all season.

Indiana entered the year ranked No. 17 nationally, and they came in at No. 16 and No. 14 the following three weeks. But after the Hoosiers went 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, they fell out of the top-25 rankings.

For the last six weeks, Indiana still had been receiving votes. The Hoosiers were effectively ranked between No. 31 and No. 45 in the nation during that stretch as some voters still deemed them worthy of consideration just outside the top 25.

But after falling to 13-4 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play after its 80-65 loss at Iowa, Indiana was left out of the poll completely.

Around the Big Ten, Michigan State is the highest-ranked team at No. 12, with a 14-2 overall record after its win at Northwestern. The Spartans are followed by No. 13 Oregon, No. 17 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan and No. 24 Wisconsin. Maryland also received votes but was left out of the top 25.

Indiana hosts No. 19 Illinois at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Peacock.

Here's the full poll, with team records, total votes and first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Auburn (15-1); 1548 (60)

2. Iowa State (14-1); 1469

3. Duke (14-2); 1403 (1)

4. Alabama (14-2); 1338

5. Florida (15-1); 1326 (1)

6. Tennessee (15-1); 1251

7. Marquette (14-2); 1184

8. Kentucky (13-3); 1039

9. Kansas (12-3); 983

10. Houston (12-3); 935

11. Texas A&M (13-3); 883

12. Michigan State (14-2); 797

13. Oregon (15-2); 781

14. UConn (13-4); 665

15. Mississippi State (14-2); 624

16. Gonzaga (14-4); 569

17. Purdue (13-4); 553

18. Memphis (13-3); 511

19. Illinois (12-4); 496

20. Michigan (13-3); 418

21. Ole Miss (14-2); 351

22. Utah State (16-1); 250

23. Georgia (14-2); 221

24. Wisconsin (13-3); 132

25. Baylor (11-4); 119

Others receiving votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.

