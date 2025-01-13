AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Receives Zero Votes For First Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's 25-point loss Saturday at Iowa was the last straw for Associated Press poll voters.
The Hoosiers did not receive any votes in Monday's AP Top 25 poll. It's the first time that's happened all season.
Indiana entered the year ranked No. 17 nationally, and they came in at No. 16 and No. 14 the following three weeks. But after the Hoosiers went 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, they fell out of the top-25 rankings.
For the last six weeks, Indiana still had been receiving votes. The Hoosiers were effectively ranked between No. 31 and No. 45 in the nation during that stretch as some voters still deemed them worthy of consideration just outside the top 25.
But after falling to 13-4 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play after its 80-65 loss at Iowa, Indiana was left out of the poll completely.
Around the Big Ten, Michigan State is the highest-ranked team at No. 12, with a 14-2 overall record after its win at Northwestern. The Spartans are followed by No. 13 Oregon, No. 17 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan and No. 24 Wisconsin. Maryland also received votes but was left out of the top 25.
Indiana hosts No. 19 Illinois at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Peacock.
Here's the full poll, with team records, total votes and first-place votes in parentheses.
1. Auburn (15-1); 1548 (60)
2. Iowa State (14-1); 1469
3. Duke (14-2); 1403 (1)
4. Alabama (14-2); 1338
5. Florida (15-1); 1326 (1)
6. Tennessee (15-1); 1251
7. Marquette (14-2); 1184
8. Kentucky (13-3); 1039
9. Kansas (12-3); 983
10. Houston (12-3); 935
11. Texas A&M (13-3); 883
12. Michigan State (14-2); 797
13. Oregon (15-2); 781
14. UConn (13-4); 665
15. Mississippi State (14-2); 624
16. Gonzaga (14-4); 569
17. Purdue (13-4); 553
18. Memphis (13-3); 511
19. Illinois (12-4); 496
20. Michigan (13-3); 418
21. Ole Miss (14-2); 351
22. Utah State (16-1); 250
23. Georgia (14-2); 221
24. Wisconsin (13-3); 132
25. Baylor (11-4); 119
Others receiving votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- JACK'S TAKE: The most deflating part of the Mike Woodson era of Indiana basketball has been the frequent blowout losses. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA UNPREPARED: Tom Brew writes about Indiana's chronic lack of preparedness that shows when they get blown in Big Ten games. CLICK HERE.
- IOWA BLOWS INDIANA OUT: Iowa rolled past Indiana as the Hoosiers were out of the game by halftime. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Everything Mike Woodson said in his postgame press conference after Indiana's 85-60 loss at Iowa on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT RICE SAID: Indiana guard Myles Rice led Indiana with 12 points in a heavy defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- POSTGAME VIDEO: Jack Ankony of Indiana Hoosiers On SI breaks down Indiana's blowout loss Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. CLICK HERE