Big Ten Roundup (Feb. 6): Ohio State Beats Maryland, Remains Perfect at Home

Ohio State kept pace in the Big Ten race with an 82-67 win over Maryland, staying unbeaten at home this season. Here's our Big Ten roundup for Sunday, with all of last week's results and. this week's loaded schedule.

E.J. Liddell scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Ohio State remained perfect at home this season with an easy 82-67 win over Maryland on Sunday. 

The Buckeyes are now 10-0 at home this season. They are 14-5 overall, and 7-3 in the Big Ten, still one game behind Illinois in the loss column in the conference race. Maryland fell to 11-12 overall and 3-9 in the league. 

Ohio State led practically wire-to-wire and got a boost from forwards Zed Key and Justin Ahrens, both of whom have struggled a bit of late. They each had 14 points.

"We got good production from a variety of guys," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "I was thrilled for Justin [Ahrens] because I know he's really been really putting in his work. He gave us a great lift and he's a pro's pro, so I expected he was going to snap out of this. He's just got to keep going." 

Donte Scott scored 25 points for the Terrapins, going 5-for-8 from three-point range. For the complete game story from Sports Illustrated's BuckeyesNow.com site, CLICK HERE

Iowa 71, Minnesota 59

Iowa got 24 points from Keegan Murray and 18 from Patrick McCaffery, and pulled away late to grab a critical 71-59 home win over Minnesota on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (15-7, 5-6 in the Big Ten) played without coach Fran McCaffery, who missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Assistant coach Billy Taylor, the former head coach at Ball State, coached the team in McCaffery's absence.

Minnesota (11-9, 2-9 in the Big Ten) led 52-47 with 15 minutes to go in the game, but made just 2-of-16 field goal attempts during a long stretch where Iowa regained control of the game. 

Luke Loewe led the Gophers with a season-high 19 points, and it was the first time all year that he had led Minnesota in scoring in a game. Leading scorer Jamison Battle had just two points on Sunday, on 1-of-12 shooting from the field.

Last week's Big Ten results

Sunday's games

  • No. 16 Ohio State 82, Maryland 67
  • Iowa 71, Minnesota 59 at Iowa

Saturday's results

  • No. 18 Illinois 74, Indiana 57
  • Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63
  • No. 4 Purdue 82, Michigan 76
  • Rutgers 84, No. 13 Michigan State 63
  • No. 11 Wisconsin 51, Penn State 49

Thursday's game

  • Iowa at No. 16 Ohio State, ppd. snow

Wednesday's results

  • No. 4 Purdue 88, Minnesota 73
  • No. 18 Illinois 80, No. 11 Wisconsin 67

Tuesday's results

  • No. 13 Michigan State 65, Maryland 63
  • Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78
  • Michigan 85, Nebraska 79

Monday's result

  • Penn State 90, Iowa 86, 2-OT
  • Monday's Big Ten roundup, CLICK HERE

This week's Big Ten schedule

Tuesday's games

  • No. 11 Wisconsin at No. 13 Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET  (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • No. 18 Illinois at No. 4 Purdue, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • Michigan at Penn State, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
  • Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Wednesday's games

  • No. 16 Ohio State at Rutgers, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Thursday's games

  • Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
  • No. 4 Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Saturday's games

  • Rutgers at No., 11 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
  • Indiana at No. 13 Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
  • No. 16 Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • Penn State at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Sunday's games

  • Maryland at No. 4 Purdue, 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
  • Northwestern at No. 18 Illinois, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Big Ten standings

Screen Shot 2022-02-07 at 8.35.18 AM

