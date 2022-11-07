Big Ten Roundup (Nov. 7): Basketball Season Opens Monday With 13 Games

It's been seven long months since we've had college basketball, but the wait finally ends on Monday night when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway.

Thirteen of the Big Ten's 14 teams play on Monday, with Purdue opening its season on Tuesday.

It's bound to be another exciting Big Ten season. Three league teams are ranked in. the preseason Associated Press top-25 poll, headlined by Indiana at No. 13, Michigan at No. 22 and Illinois at No. 23. Five other Big Ten teams received votes — Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa, Ohio State and Rutgers.

In the first KenPom.com rankings, seven Big Ten teams are in the top 33. Indiana is the highest at No. 12, followed by Iowa (22), Purdue (25), Michigan (26), Michigan State (31), Ohio State (32) and Illinois.

Most of the games on Monday are available on streaming services. The four teams on national TV are Iowa and Illinois on ESPNU and Michigan and Wisconsin on the Big Ten Network. All 13 Big Ten teams are favored on Monday night, according to odds from SISportsbook.com and FanDuel.com.

Here's the complete schedule for Monday night for 13 of the league's 14 teams, with game times, TV information and the latest on the point spreads. (Note: Purdue opens its season on Tuesday.)

Monday's schedule (Nov. 7)

TV GAMES:

Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan , 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Point spread: Michigan is a 15.5-point favorite, according to SISportsbook.com

, 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Point spread: Michigan is a 15.5-point favorite, according to Bethune-Cookman at Iowa , 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU) Point spread: Iowa is a 25.5-point favorite according to FanDuel.com.

, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU) Point spread: Iowa is a 25.5-point favorite according to South Dakota at Wisconsin , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Point spread: Wisconsin is a 12.5-point favorite.

, 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network) Point spread: Wisconsin is a 12.5-point favorite. Eastern Illinois at Illinois , 9 p.m. (TV: ESPNU) Point spread: Illinois is a 30.5-point favorite.

, 9 p.m. (TV: ESPNU) Point spread: Illinois is a 30.5-point favorite. STREAMING GAMES:

Morehead State at Indiana , 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Indiana is a 21.5-point favorite. How to bet this game: CLICK HERE

, 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Indiana is a 21.5-point favorite. How to bet this game: Northern Arizona at Michigan State , 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Michigan State is a 21.5-point favorite.

, 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Michigan State is a 21.5-point favorite. Columbia at Rutgers , 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Rutgers is a 21.5-point favorite.

, 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Rutgers is a 21.5-point favorite. Winthrop at Penn State , 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Penn State is an 11.5-point favorite.

, 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Penn State is an 11.5-point favorite. Robert Morris at Ohio State , 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Ohio State is a 20.5-point favorite.

, 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Ohio State is a 20.5-point favorite. Niagara at Maryland , 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Maryland is a 16.5-point favorite.

, 7 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Maryland is a 16.5-point favorite. Chicago State at Northwestern , 8 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Northwestern in a 25-point favorite.

, 8 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Northwestern in a 25-point favorite. Maine at Nebraska , 8 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Nebraska is a 20.5-point favorite.

, 8 p.m. ET (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Nebraska is a 20.5-point favorite. Western Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET. (TV/Stream: BTN-Plus) Point spread: Minnesota is a 10.5-point favorite.

Tuesday's schedule (Nov. 8)