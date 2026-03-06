Bubble Watch: Games That Affect Indiana's NCAA Tournament Chances
Being on the bubble means Indiana doesn't entirely control its own destiny to the NCAA Tournament, unless it were to make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament.
More likely than not, there will be some level of uncertainty on Selection Sunday as to whether or not the Hoosiers will be dancing. Part of that depends on what happens to other bubble teams and the amount of bid stealers from mid-major conferences.
As of Friday afternoon, Indiana is one of the last four teams in, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, along with Santa Clara, SMU and New Mexico. His first four teams out are VCU, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati.
However, the Hoosiers are included in just 33 of 73 projections on BracketMatrix.com as of Friday afternoon. So along with defeating Ohio State on Saturday and winning a game or two in the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana could use some help in the form of other bubble teams losing.
Here's a look at the other bubble teams in action from Friday to Sunday, the final weekend of the regular season before conference tournament action takes over.
Ohio State (last four byes) vs. Indiana (last four in)
- Time, TV: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT on FOX
- Location: Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio
- Point spread: TBD
Texas A&M (last four byes) vs. LSU
- Time, TV: Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network
- Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
- Point spread: TBD
Missouri (last four byes) vs. No. 20 Arkansas
- Time, TV: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN
- Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
- Point spread: Arkansas -3.5
Texas (last four byes) vs. Oklahoma
- Time, TV: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
- Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- Point spread: TBD
Santa Clara (last four in) vs. TBD (WCC Tournament Quarterfinals)
- Time, TV: Sunday, Time TBD on ESPN2
- Location: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
- Point spread: TBD
SMU (last four in) vs. Florida State
- Time, TV: Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ACC Network
- Location: Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
- Point spread: TBD
New Mexico (last four in) vs. Utah State
- Time, TV: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT, not televised
- Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- Point spread: TBD
VCU (first four out) vs. Dayton
- Time, TV: Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2
- Location: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- Point spread: Dayton -1.5
Auburn (first four out) vs. Alabama
- Time, TV: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
- Location: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Point spread: Alabama -8.5
Virginia Tech (first four out) vs. No. 13 Virginia
- Time, TV: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on CW
- Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
- Point spread: Virginia -9.5
Cincinnati (first four out) vs. TCU
- Time, TV: Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on TNT
- Location: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- Point spread: TBD
Cal (next four out) vs. Wake Forest
- Time, TV: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ACC Network
- Location: LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Point spread: TBD
San Diego State (next four out) vs. UNLV
- Time, TV: Friday at 9 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network
- Location: Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.
- Point spread: San Diego State -10.5
Stanford (next four out) vs. NC State
- Time, TV: Saturday at 1:15 p.m. CT on CW
- Location: Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.
- Point spread: TBD
Seton Hall (next four out) vs. No. 18 St. John's
- Time, TV: Friday at 8 p.m. CT on FS1
- Location: Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
- Point spread: St. John's -4.5
