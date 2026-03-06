Bubble Watch: Games That Affect Indiana's NCAA Tournament Chances

Being on the bubble means Indiana doesn't entirely control its own destiny to the NCAA Tournament, unless it were to make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament.

More likely than not, there will be some level of uncertainty on Selection Sunday as to whether or not the Hoosiers will be dancing. Part of that depends on what happens to other bubble teams and the amount of bid stealers from mid-major conferences.

As of Friday afternoon, Indiana is one of the last four teams in, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, along with Santa Clara, SMU and New Mexico. His first four teams out are VCU, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati.

However, the Hoosiers are included in just 33 of 73 projections on BracketMatrix.com as of Friday afternoon. So along with defeating Ohio State on Saturday and winning a game or two in the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana could use some help in the form of other bubble teams losing.

Here's a look at the other bubble teams in action from Friday to Sunday, the final weekend of the regular season before conference tournament action takes over.

Ohio State (last four byes) vs. Indiana (last four in)

Time, TV: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT on FOX

Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio Point spread: TBD

Texas A&M (last four byes) vs. LSU

Time, TV: Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. Point spread: TBD

Missouri (last four byes) vs. No. 20 Arkansas

Time, TV: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Point spread: Arkansas -3.5

Texas (last four byes) vs. Oklahoma

Time, TV: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Moody Center in Austin, Texas Point spread: TBD

Santa Clara (last four in) vs. TBD (WCC Tournament Quarterfinals)

Time, TV: Sunday, Time TBD on ESPN2

Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Point spread: TBD

SMU (last four in) vs. Florida State

Time, TV: Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ACC Network

Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Point spread: TBD

New Mexico (last four in) vs. Utah State

Time, TV: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT, not televised

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah Point spread: TBD

VCU (first four out) vs. Dayton

Time, TV: Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2

University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio Point spread: Dayton -1.5

Auburn (first four out) vs. Alabama

Time, TV: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Point spread: Alabama -8.5

Virginia Tech (first four out) vs. No. 13 Virginia

Time, TV: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on CW

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Point spread: Virginia -9.5

Cincinnati (first four out) vs. TCU

Time, TV: Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on TNT

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas Point spread: TBD

Cal (next four out) vs. Wake Forest

Time, TV: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ACC Network

LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. Point spread: TBD

San Diego State (next four out) vs. UNLV

Time, TV: Friday at 9 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network

Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif. Point spread: San Diego State -10.5

Stanford (next four out) vs. NC State

Time, TV: Saturday at 1:15 p.m. CT on CW

Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Point spread: TBD

Seton Hall (next four out) vs. No. 18 St. John's

Time, TV: Friday at 8 p.m. CT on FS1

Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Point spread: St. John's -4.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.