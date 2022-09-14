2023 Power Forward Arrinten Page Lists Top Four Schools
Indiana basketball recruiting target Arrinten Page is down to four schools.
Page, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward from Marietta, Ga. announced on Wednesday that he will decide between Indiana, Cincinnati, USC and Miami (FL). Page is widely considered a four-star prospect in the class of 2023, coming in at No. 56 by ESPN, No. 60 by 247Sports and No. 57 by Rivals. Recruiting service On3 rates Page as a three-star recruit and the No. 121 player in his class.
Page took an official visit to Bloomington in late July, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson visited Page on Sept. 9 when the NCAA Division I contact period began. Indiana currently has two four-star guards committed in the class of 2023 – Gabe Cupps from Centerville, Ohio and Jakai Newton from Covington, Ga. – and Page appears to be Indiana's last target in this class.
Adding a power forward like Page is crucial to an Indiana roster that, in all likelihood, will lose starting big men Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson following the 2022-23 season.
Page is entering his senior year at Wheeler High School, where he plays alongside the nation's top high school point guard Isaiah Collier. It's important to note that, like Page, Collier has taken official visits to Cincinnati and USC. Page and Collier are also AAU teammates on The Skills Factory.
There is no official date set for Page to announce his college destination.
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- INDIANA BASKETBALL TO HOLD PRO DAY: For the first time in program history, representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited to see the 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball team go through a pro-style combine workout. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED: The Big Ten released the full slate of men's basketball conference games on Thursday, which completes the 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball schedule. The Hoosiers open their league season at Rutgers on Dec. 3 and have what is likely the league's most difficult conference schedule. CLICK HERE
- JACKSON-DAVIS NAMED PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Blue Ribbon Preseason All-American team on Monday. He's joined by Kentucky's reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot and Houston's Marcus Sasser. CLICK HERE