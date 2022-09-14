2023 Power Forward Arrinten Page Lists Top Four Schools

Indiana basketball recruiting target Arrinten Page is down to four schools.

Page, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward from Marietta, Ga. announced on Wednesday that he will decide between Indiana, Cincinnati, USC and Miami (FL). Page is widely considered a four-star prospect in the class of 2023, coming in at No. 56 by ESPN, No. 60 by 247Sports and No. 57 by Rivals. Recruiting service On3 rates Page as a three-star recruit and the No. 121 player in his class.

Page took an official visit to Bloomington in late July, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson visited Page on Sept. 9 when the NCAA Division I contact period began. Indiana currently has two four-star guards committed in the class of 2023 – Gabe Cupps from Centerville, Ohio and Jakai Newton from Covington, Ga. – and Page appears to be Indiana's last target in this class.

Adding a power forward like Page is crucial to an Indiana roster that, in all likelihood, will lose starting big men Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson following the 2022-23 season.

Page is entering his senior year at Wheeler High School, where he plays alongside the nation's top high school point guard Isaiah Collier. It's important to note that, like Page, Collier has taken official visits to Cincinnati and USC. Page and Collier are also AAU teammates on The Skills Factory.

There is no official date set for Page to announce his college destination.

