Indiana Basketball Enters Race For Dynamic 2027 Four-Star Guard Chase Lumpkin

Extremely active in the recruiting ranks over the last week and change, Indiana and head man Darian DeVries have been doling out the offers. There are two specific molds the Hoosiers appear to be pursuing: either dynamic guard/wing scorers or rim-protecting big men.



Class of 2027 combo guard Chase Lumpkin, who picked up an offer from Indiana last week (per his X account), fits firmly into the former category.

Who is Chase Lumpkin?

The No. 56 overall player in his class and the No. 5 shooting guard in the country (according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings), Lumpkin is tabbed as a four-star prospect. He attends one of Georgia’s premier hoops schools in McEachern High School and he plays for JET Academy on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Indiana!!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dCX95MkkWb — Chase Lumpkin (@ChaseLumpkin1) May 14, 2026

Chase Lumpkin scouting report

Lumpkin is both a gifted shooter and a very willing one. There isn’t a shot on the floor that the 6-foot-4 guard doesn’t like. A threat to pull as soon as he crosses halfcourt, Lumpkin already has NBA range, along with a next-level bag of tricks to get his shot off. Hang dribbles, side-steps, step-backs – you name it, Lumpkin has it.

The energy transfer on his jumper is textbook and he has an all-around feathery touch. All things considered, his shooting ability is thoroughly impressive – especially off the bounce – but his shot diet may need some work at the college level.

With solid length and a creative handle, Lumpkin can also get downhill. His explosion isn’t overwhelming, but he has some spring. Nevertheless, most of his finishing is below the rim, but he does have a diverse layup package and can finish comfortably with either hand.

Not just a scorer, Lumpkin can facilitate for his teammates and generate open looks. He makes the right reads out of get actions and ball-screen situations and he is also solid in drive-and-kick scenarios.

Defensively, he has active hands and takes advantage of his length to create deflections and turnovers – which he usually parlays into offense with his open-floor ability.

How would Chase Lumpkin fit at Indiana?

Lumpkin projects as a modern-day point guard or off-ball guard with secondary playmaking duties. He is looking for his shot first and foremost – as many lead guards do nowadays – but Lumpkin is a willing and able passer, as well.

He is most effective with the rock in his hands, but can play off the ball. Depending on the roster make-up at Indiana (or his eventual destination) when he arrives in college, Lumpkin could likely slot into a reserve point guard role as a freshman or potentially as a starting two guard.