Darian DeVries Looking To Add To Indiana's Nonconference Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Darian DeVries was introduced as Indiana's new basketball coach on Wednesday, and he already has an eye toward the Hoosiers' 2025-26 schedule.
Indiana has difficult nonconference games scheduled against Marquette on Nov. 9 at the United Center in Chicago, as well as Kentucky on Dec. 20 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
DeVries commented on his approach to nonconference scheduling Wednesday.
"Yeah, Big Ten conference play, we got 20 of those games, so you've got to get yourself ready for it, and we want to challenge ourselves in the best way possible to make sure we've got some very meaningful non-conference games," DeVries said. "I know we have a couple already scheduled for this year. I think I'm allowed to say a couple of them. We have Kentucky scheduled, and I believe we have Marquette scheduled in Chicago. I believe those are the two that we have currently scheduled."
"So we'll continue to work on building on that, as well, and we'd love to get another one or two really good high-quality games and then add that to the 20-game Big Ten schedule. You have to do a good job of – you've got to get your home games, as well, but also make sure we do a great job of getting ourselves ready for Big Ten play and challenging ourselves before we start that."
