Indiana's Devonte Green Not Invited To Participate In 2020 NBA Draft Combine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana guard Devonte Green was not one of 105 players invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine.

Green just finished up his Indiana career in March, where he scored 954 points, dished out 257 assists and shot 39 percent from the field across his four years in the cream and crimson.

Green’s time at Indiana was met up with many highs and lows, but there’s no denying he sparked some of the more exciting moments in Assembly Hall over the last couple of seasons.

Devonte Green was not invited to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine. Robert Scheer/IndyStar

In early May, Green joined ESPN 1380 in Fort Wayne to discuss his preparation for the NBA. Green, the younger brother of Los Angeles Laker Danny Green, was open to a number of topics on the show, including his struggles with consistency and some of the criticism he endured during his four years.

He also talked about some of the feedback he heard from NBA scouts.

“Three-point shooting is one of my biggest strengths. I can dish the ball and create plays off the dribble. Some weaknesses is consistency of course and off the ball defense,” Green said.

It was reported in June that Green received NBA interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks for the upcoming draft.

Green also discussed his plans if he doesn’t hear his name called in the NBA Draft. He said he hopes to get picked up by a team, go to the G-League and work his way into a two-way contract and take it from there.

In June, Green signed with Roc Nation sports agency.

Below are all the Big Ten players who received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine. Keep in mind that some of these players still have the option to return to their respective college and keep playing.

Illinois

Kofi Cockburn

Ayo Dosunmu

Iowa

Luka Garza

Maryland

Jalen Smith

Michigan State

Aaron Henry

Xavier Tillman Sr.

Cassius Winston

Minnesota

Daniel Oturu

Ohio State

Kaleb Wesson

Penn State

Lamar Stevens