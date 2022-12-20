Bracketology: Lunardi Has Arizona, Kansas as No. 1 Seeds, Indiana Still No. 4

Joe Lunardi's released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, projecting the full 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

Following an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday, Indiana did not move from last week's projections, holding steady as a No. 4 seed. This bracket would provide plenty of intriguing storylines for Indiana, who could matchup with Kentucky in the Round of 32 with a potential rematch against Kansas in the Sweet 16.

Here's the full Midwest region.

Indiana is a No. 4 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest ESPN Bracketology.

The Purdue Boilermakers held onto the No. 1 overall seed after a 69-61 win over Davidson on Saturday. In total, the Big Ten has nine teams in the field, which is tied for the most of any conference with the Big 12.

Behind Purdue and Indiana, Lunardi has Wisconsin and Illinois as No. 5 seeds, Maryland and Ohio State as No. 7 seeds, Iowa as a No. 8 seed, Michigan State as a No. 9 seed and Penn State as a No. 10 seed. Michigan and Rutgers are both listed in the "next four out" category.

As for Indiana's non-conference opponents, both Arizona and Kansas came in as No. 1 seeds. Indiana didn't drop after the loss at Kansas on Saturday, which provides some big-picture perspective on the impact of this loss. Indiana's best non-conference wins came against Xavier and North Carolina, both of which are slotted as No. 6 seeds in this bracket.

