Bracketology: Lunardi Has Arizona, Kansas as No. 1 Seeds, Indiana Still No. 4
Joe Lunardi's released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, projecting the full 68-team NCAA Tournament field.
Following an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday, Indiana did not move from last week's projections, holding steady as a No. 4 seed. This bracket would provide plenty of intriguing storylines for Indiana, who could matchup with Kentucky in the Round of 32 with a potential rematch against Kansas in the Sweet 16.
Here's the full Midwest region.
The Purdue Boilermakers held onto the No. 1 overall seed after a 69-61 win over Davidson on Saturday. In total, the Big Ten has nine teams in the field, which is tied for the most of any conference with the Big 12.
Behind Purdue and Indiana, Lunardi has Wisconsin and Illinois as No. 5 seeds, Maryland and Ohio State as No. 7 seeds, Iowa as a No. 8 seed, Michigan State as a No. 9 seed and Penn State as a No. 10 seed. Michigan and Rutgers are both listed in the "next four out" category.
As for Indiana's non-conference opponents, both Arizona and Kansas came in as No. 1 seeds. Indiana didn't drop after the loss at Kansas on Saturday, which provides some big-picture perspective on the impact of this loss. Indiana's best non-conference wins came against Xavier and North Carolina, both of which are slotted as No. 6 seeds in this bracket.
For the full Bracketology, CLICK HERE.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- WHAT WE'VE LEARNED ABOUT INDIANA: Indiana basketball 3-3 in games against Xavier, North Carolina, Rutgers, Nebraska, Arizona and Kansas. The Hoosiers have had some concerning moments mixed with flashes of potential. Here's what we've learned about No. 18 Indiana in those six games. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA VS. ELON: Indiana basketball (8-3) hosts the Elon Phoenix (2-10) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Indiana has been very good at home all season, and the Hoosiers return to Assembly Hall on Tuesday night to take on the Elon Phoenix in a nonconference game. Here's the opening line on the game, plus a thorough history of how both teams have done vs. the point spread all season. CLICK HERE
- XAVIER JOHNSON INJURY UPDATE: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said on his weekly radio show "Inside Indiana Basketball" with play-by-play announcer Don Fischer that point guard Xavier Johnson will not play on Tuesday against Elon. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON RADIO SHOW: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson appeared on his weekly radio show "Inside Indiana Basketball" with play-by-play announcer Don Fischer on Monday night. They discussed Indiana's loss at Kansas, Xavier Johnson's injury and previews Tuesday's game against Elon. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA DROPS IN AP POLL: Indiana didn't come ready to play at Kansas on Saturday in an 84-62 loss, so the Hoosiers fell to No. 18 in this week's Associated Press Top-25 poll. Here is the complete poll with four Big Ten teams. CLICK HERE